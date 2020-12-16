Hilton Head, Coastal Carolina hospitals receive 1st COVID-19 vaccine shipment

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

COVID-19 vaccines arrived at Hilton Head and Coastal Carolina hospitals on Wednesday, a spokesperson confirmed just before noon.

Daisy Burroughs, a spokesperson for Tenet Healthcare, which owns the two hospitals, said the medical centers would begin vaccinating employees later Wednesday. She did not immediately know how many doses were on site.

Hilton Head and Coastal Carolina hospitals are both enrolled in the state’s vaccine distribution network, but there’s a limited supply of doses for now. Not every provider in South Carolina will get Pfizer and BioNTech’s coronavirus vaccine this week.

Beaufort Memorial Hospital had not received doses as of early Wednesday, according to spokesperson Courtney McDermott.

Army Gen. Gustave F. Perna, chief operating officer of the federal government’s Operation Warp Speed, told reporters Saturday that Pfizer’s vaccine would arrive at 145 sites across the United States on Monday, 425 sites on Tuesday and 66 sites on Wednesday.

The vaccine, BNT162b2, was approved for emergency use late Friday.

Several large S.C. hospitals and health care systems had received vaccines as of about 10 a.m. Wednesday. The Medical University of South Carolina, Prisma Health and Lexington Medical Center all began to inoculate staff Tuesday. Conway Medical Center administered doses on Monday.

Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine arrival at the Medical University of South Carolina. Some vials were removed from the freezer and moved to refrigerator for distribution in the first few days. Sarah Pack/MUSC Sarah Pack/MUSC

Pfizer is shipping most of its vaccines directly this week to facilities enrolled in the state’s distribution network.

S.C. health officials previously said they expect to get nearly 43,000 doses of the vaccine by Wednesday, with up to 56 locations receiving their first batches this week.

One of those locations is a “centralized distributing site,” which can help send doses to smaller providers elsewhere in the state, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

If hospitals don’t receive a direct Pfizer shipment soon, they could get doses via DHEC’s centralized site, in theory.

It’s still unclear, though, when that might happen.

Vaccines this month are being set aside for critical health care workers and residents and staff at long-term care facilities. The general public won’t have access to vaccines until sometime in 2021.

MUSC, Prisma Health, Lexington Medical Center and Conway Medical Center accounted for almost 19,000 Pfizer doses in total as of Wednesday.

DHEC is expecting 200,000 to 300,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines by year’s end, including from biotech company Moderna, whose vaccine will likely be approved Friday or Saturday for emergency use.

Moderna’s vaccine, mRNA-1273, could be available as early as next week.

Registered nurse Erika Hutzler administers the Covid-19 vaccine to Metzfe Dela Rama at The Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, S.C. on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. Tracy Glantz tglantz@thestate.com