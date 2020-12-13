More than 100 new COVID cases, one death reported in Beaufort County Sunday

More than 100 new COVID-19 cases and one death were reported in Beaufort County on Sunday as South Carolina announced 2,924 cases and 44 deaths statewide.

The person who died was described as middle-aged in data released by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control. That person died Dec. 9. Additional information was not immediately available from the Beaufort County Coroner’s Office.

In addition to the 101 confirmed cases in Beaufort County, DHEC also recorded one probable new case.

Dr. Linda Bell, the state’s top epidemiologist, in a news release Friday pleaded with residents to follow public health guidelines like social distancing and mask use.

The Lowcountry has reported an uptick in disease spread this month, mirroring other spots around South Carolina.

Beaufort County’s seven-day average of new infections has spiked above 74, marking the highest average since early August.

In early October, that average had dropped into the low teens.

Jasper County, meanwhile, reported six new cases and no new deaths on Sunday.

Local numbers

The following information is based on the most recent update from DHEC, which was Dec. 11 at 11:59 p.m.

Viral test results reported Friday (most recent date that data is available): 439

Average percentage of positive viral tests in the past week, as of Friday: 17.9%

Seven-day average of new cases in Beaufort County: 74.1

Total cases: 7,875 confirmed, according to DHEC

Total deaths: 94 confirmed, according to DHEC

Two-week cumulative incidence rate as of Friday: 459.1 cases per 100,000 people, “high”

An incidence rate measures how quickly a disease is spreading through a given population.

Dr. Scott Curry, an infectious disease specialist at the Medical University of South Carolina, has said counties should aim to have a two-week incidence rate of less than 50 new cases per 100,000 people.

Statewide numbers

Percent of positive non-antibody tests reported Sunday: 21.3%

New cases announced Sunday: 2,924

Total cases: 234,392 confirmed

New deaths announced Sunday: 44

Total deaths: 4,387 confirmed

Cases by ZIP code

Bluffton’s ZIP code of 29910 continues to lead the county with 2.055 cases this year, as of Friday, the most recent day that data was available. Beaufort’s 29902 ZIP code, meanwhile, has recorded 1.364 cases since March, the second-highest figure in the county.

Hilton Head’s 29928 ZIP code, covering the southeastern part of the island, has 541 cases. The 29926 ZIP code on the north side has 938 cases, according to DHEC data.

Okatie’s 29909 ZIP code, which includes Sun City Hilton Head, has reported 529 cases.

Coronavirus infections at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island are included in the 29902 ZIP code.

More information on Beaufort County ZIP code data can be found at the following link. Click on it, then click on “Go to Cases,” then click on Beaufort County on the S.C. map: bit.ly/BeaufortCountyZIP

What are DHEC’s recommendations?

State health officials say residents should continue to practice social distancing and should wear a mask in public.

People who are active in the community or those who can’t effectively social distance or wear a mask should be tested for COVID-19 monthly, according to DHEC.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How South Carolina’s coronavirus data is compiled The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control’s total COVID-19 case count includes anyone who has tested positive since the pandemic began. The data also include those who have recovered or died. The state agency does not provide an overall, county-by-county number of cases versus the number of people who have recovered. DHEC counts deaths based on where a patient lives rather than where they died.