1 coronavirus death announced in Beaufort Co. Thursday, 66 new infections confirmed

A COVID-19 death was recorded in Beaufort County on Thursday.

A person described as elderly died Tuesday after contracting the coronavirus, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

State health officials also reported 66 new COVID-19 cases in Beaufort County on Thursday, raising the area’s seven-day average of infections to more than 63 new cases announced every 24 hours. Two probable cases were also recorded.

The Lowcountry has reported an uptick in disease spread this month, mirroring other spots around South Carolina. Daily case counts in Beaufort County are back to early August levels.

South Carolina on Thursday, meanwhile, recorded more than 1,800 new COVID-19 cases. The state last Saturday also set a new record for daily infections, announcing 2,715.

Coronavirus cases are rising across the Palmetto State, DHEC data show.

Experts have warned S.C. residents to follow public health guidelines during the holiday season, fearing rapid transmission of the novel virus in poorly ventilated buildings.

Jasper County also reported four new cases but no fatalities Thursday.

Local numbers

Viral test results reported Tuesday (most recent date that data is available): 300

Average percentage of positive viral tests in the past week, as of Monday: 16.4%

Seven-day average of new cases in Beaufort County: 63.2

Total cases: 7,600 confirmed, according to DHEC

Total deaths: 92 confirmed, according to DHEC

Two-week cumulative incidence rate as of Tuesday: 379.4 cases per 100,000 people, “high”

An incidence rate measures how quickly a disease is spreading through a given population.

Dr. Scott Curry, an infectious disease specialist at the Medical University of South Carolina, has said counties should aim to have a two-week incidence rate of less than 50 new cases per 100,000 people.

Statewide numbers

Percent of positive non-antibody tests reported Tuesday: 21.3%

New cases announced Thursday: 1,883

Total cases: 225,053 confirmed

New deaths announced Thursday: 12

Total deaths: 4,291 confirmed

Cases by ZIP code

Bluffton’s ZIP code of 29910 continues to lead the county with 1,976 cases this year. Beaufort’s 29902 ZIP code, meanwhile, has recorded 1,308 cases since March, the second-highest figure in the county.

Hilton Head’s 29928 ZIP code, covering the southeastern part of the island, has 520 cases. The 29926 ZIP code on the north side has 916 cases, according to DHEC data.

Okatie’s 29909 ZIP code, which includes Sun City Hilton Head, has reported 490 cases.

Coronavirus infections at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island are included in the 29902 ZIP code.

More information on Beaufort County ZIP code data can be found at the following link. Click on it, then click on “Go to Cases,” then click on Beaufort County on the S.C. map: bit.ly/BeaufortCountyZIP

What are DHEC’s recommendations?

State health officials say residents should continue to practice social distancing and should wear a mask in public.

People who are active in the community or those who can’t effectively social distance or wear a mask should be tested for COVID-19 monthly, according to DHEC.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How South Carolina’s coronavirus data is compiled The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control’s total COVID-19 case count includes anyone who has tested positive since the pandemic began. The data also include those who have recovered or died. The state agency does not provide an overall, county-by-county number of cases versus the number of people who have recovered. DHEC counts deaths based on where a patient lives rather than where they died.