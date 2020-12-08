49 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Beaufort Co. as SC again reports over 2,000 infections

Forty-nine new coronavirus infections were confirmed in Beaufort County on Tuesday, as the area continues to report higher case numbers after Thanksgiving.

No new deaths were announced in the county Tuesday.

The Lowcountry has recorded an uptick in disease spread this month, mirroring other spots around South Carolina.

Daily case counts in Beaufort County are back to early-August levels. And the county’s seven-day average of new infections was roughly 58 as of Monday, marking one of the highest averages since the summer.

In early October, that average had dropped into the low teens.

South Carolina on Tuesday, meanwhile, recorded more than 2,100 new COVID-19 cases. The state on Saturday also set a new record for daily infections, announcing 2,715.

Coronavirus cases are rising across the Palmetto State, DHEC data show.

Experts have warned S.C. residents to follow public health guidelines during the holiday season, fearing rapid transmission of the novel virus in poorly ventilated buildings.

Jasper County also reported 11 new cases and no fatalities Tuesday.

Local numbers

Viral test results reported Sunday (most recent date that data is available): 333

Average percentage of positive viral tests in the past week, as of Sunday: 15.6%

Seven-day average of new cases in Beaufort County: 57.8

Total cases: 7,417 confirmed, according to DHEC

Total deaths: 91 confirmed, according to DHEC

Two-week cumulative incidence rate as of Sunday: 350.3 cases per 100,000 people, “high”

An incidence rate measures how quickly a disease is spreading through a given population.

Dr. Scott Curry, an infectious disease specialist at the Medical University of South Carolina, has said counties should aim to have a two-week incidence rate of less than 50 new cases per 100,000 people.

Statewide numbers

Percent of positive non-antibody tests reported Sunday: 18.9%

New cases announced Tuesday: 2,115

Total cases: 220,961 confirmed

New deaths announced Tuesday: 4

Total deaths: 4,253 confirmed

Cases by ZIP code

Bluffton’s ZIP code of 29910 continues to lead the county with 1,944 cases this year. Beaufort’s 29902 ZIP code, meanwhile, has recorded 1,285 cases since March, the second-highest figure in the county.

Hilton Head’s 29928 ZIP code, covering the southeastern part of the island, has 514 cases. The 29926 ZIP code on the north side has 910 cases, according to DHEC data.

Okatie’s 29909 ZIP code, which includes Sun City Hilton Head, has reported 478 cases.

Coronavirus infections at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island are included in the 29902 ZIP code.

More information on Beaufort County ZIP code data can be found at the following link. Click on it, then click on “Go to Cases,” then click on Beaufort County on the S.C. map: bit.ly/BeaufortCountyZIP

What are DHEC’s recommendations?

State health officials say residents should continue to practice social distancing and should wear a mask in public.

People who are active in the community or those who can’t effectively social distance or wear a mask should be tested for COVID-19 monthly, according to DHEC.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How South Carolina’s coronavirus data is compiled The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control’s total COVID-19 case count includes anyone who has tested positive since the pandemic began. The data also include those who have recovered or died. The state agency does not provide an overall, county-by-county number of cases versus the number of people who have recovered. DHEC counts deaths based on where a patient lives rather than where they died.