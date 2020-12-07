Coronavirus
54 new coronavirus cases reported in Beaufort Co. Monday, 1 Jasper Co. death announced
State health officials reported 54 new COVID-19 cases in Beaufort County on Monday, as the area’s seven-day average of confirmed infections continued to rise after Thanksgiving.
No new deaths were announced in the county Monday. A Jasper County resident described as elderly, though, died Nov. 27 after contracting the novel pathogen, officials said.
The Lowcountry has recorded an uptick in disease spread this month, mirroring other spots around South Carolina.
Daily case counts in Beaufort County are back to early August levels. And the county’s seven-day average of new infections rose to 58 as of Monday, marking the highest average since the summer.
In early October, that average had dropped into the low teens.
South Carolina on Monday, meanwhile, recorded more than 2,400 new COVID-19 cases. The state on Saturday also set a new record for daily infections, announcing 2,715.
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control had previously warned of an outbreak in the Upstate. Coronavirus cases, though, are now rising across South Carolina, DHEC data show.
Experts have warned S.C. residents to follow public health guidelines during the holiday season, fearing rapid transmission of the virus in poorly ventilated buildings.
Jasper County also reported 11 new cases Monday.
Local numbers
Viral test results reported Saturday (most recent date that data is available): 409
Average percentage of positive viral tests in the past week, as of Saturday: 16.4%
Seven-day average of new cases in Beaufort County: 58
Total cases: 7,417 confirmed, according to DHEC
Total deaths: 91 confirmed, according to DHEC
Two-week cumulative incidence rate as of Saturday: 335.7 cases per 100,000 people, “high”
An incidence rate measures how quickly a disease is spreading through a given population.
Dr. Scott Curry, an infectious disease specialist at the Medical University of South Carolina, has said counties should aim to have a two-week incidence rate of less than 50 new cases per 100,000 people.
Statewide numbers
Percent of positive non-antibody tests reported Saturday: 19.4%
New cases announced Monday: 2,413
Total cases: 218,820 confirmed
New deaths announced Monday: 12
Total deaths: 4,249 confirmed
Cases by ZIP code
Bluffton’s ZIP code of 29910 continues to lead the county with 1,935 cases this year. Beaufort’s 29902 ZIP code, meanwhile, has recorded 1,280 cases since March, the second-highest figure in the county.
Hilton Head’s 29928 ZIP code, covering the southeastern part of the island, has 513 cases. The 29926 ZIP code on the north side has 903 cases, according to DHEC data.
Okatie’s 29909 ZIP code, which includes Sun City Hilton Head, has reported 468 cases.
Coronavirus infections at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island are included in the 29902 ZIP code.
More information on Beaufort County ZIP code data can be found at the following link. Click on it, then click on “Go to Cases,” then click on Beaufort County on the S.C. map: bit.ly/BeaufortCountyZIP
What are DHEC’s recommendations?
State health officials say residents should continue to practice social distancing and should wear a mask in public.
People who are active in the community or those who can’t effectively social distance or wear a mask should be tested for COVID-19 monthly, according to DHEC.
BEHIND OUR REPORTING
How South Carolina’s coronavirus data is compiled
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control’s total COVID-19 case count includes anyone who has tested positive since the pandemic began. The data also include those who have recovered or died.
The state agency does not provide an overall, county-by-county number of cases versus the number of people who have recovered.
DHEC counts deaths based on where a patient lives rather than where they died.
