Beaufort Co. sees three straight days of highest new COVID-19 cases since early August

On Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Beaufort County reported three days of its highest daily COVID-19 case count since early August, according to data from the S.C. Department of Environmental Health and Control.

South Carolina saw 2,538 cases confirmed Sunday, just below the statewide record of 2,715 set the previous day. Saturday’s record had shattered Friday’s of 2,470 new cases.

The previous single-day record for new S.C. cases was July 19, when more than 2,300 were announced.

There were 70 new coronavirus cases were recorded in Beaufort County on Sunday. Two probable infections were also logged. On Saturday, Beaufort County reported 71 new cases and three probable infections, and on Sunday, the county reported 65 new cases and six probable infections.

The last time confirmed cases got that high was Aug. 11, when 70 cases were announced.

No new deaths were confirmed in the county Friday, Saturday or Sunday.

The Lowcountry has recorded an uptick in disease spread this month, mirroring other spots around South Carolina.

Experts previously warned that a surge of cases was likely in the weeks following Thanksgiving, as holiday-related infections were confirmed. On Sunday, DHEC reported that 21.2% of tests for COVID-19 in the state were positive.

Beaufort County’s seven-day average of new cases, meanwhile, increased to 52 as of Sunday, marking the highest average since mid-August. In early October, the average had dropped into the low teens.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control had already warned of an outbreak in the Upstate. There were 441 infections reported in Greenville County on Saturday. On Sunday, Greenville had 370 cases confirmed.

Experts have warned S.C. residents to follow public health guidelines during the holiday season, fearing rapid transmission of the novel virus in poorly ventilated buildings.

Jasper County, meanwhile, reported two new cases and zero fatalities Sunday.

LOCAL NUMBERS

Viral test results reported Friday (most recent date that data is available): 525

Average percentage of positive viral tests in the past week, as of Friday: 13.3%

Seven-day average of new cases in Beaufort County: 52

Total cases: 7,358 confirmed, according to DHEC

Total deaths: 91 confirmed, according to DHEC

Two-week cumulative incidence rate as of Wednesday: 319.1 cases per 100,000 people, “high”

An incidence rate measures how quickly a disease is spreading through a given population.

Dr. Scott Curry, an infectious disease specialist at the Medical University of South Carolina, has said counties should aim to have a two-week incidence rate of less than 50 new cases per 100,000 people.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS

Percent of positive non-antibody tests reported Friday: 21.2%

New cases announced Sunday: 2,538

Total cases: 216,378 confirmed

New deaths announced Sunday: 43

Total deaths: 4,237 confirmed

CASES BY ZIP CODE

Bluffton’s ZIP code of 29910 continues to lead the county with 1,910 cases this year. Beaufort’s 29902 ZIP code, meanwhile, recorded 1,277 cases since March, the second-highest figure in the county.

Hilton Head’s 29928 ZIP code, covering the southeastern part of the island, has reported 508 cases. The 29926 ZIP code on the north end has reported 900 cases, according to DHEC data.

Okatie’s 29909 ZIP code, which includes Sun City Hilton Head, has reported 459 cases.

Coronavirus infections at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island are included in the 29902 ZIP code.

More information on Beaufort County ZIP code data can be found at the following link. Click on it, then click on “Go to Cases,” then click on Beaufort County on the S.C. map: bit.ly/BeaufortCountyZIP

WHAT ARE DHEC’S RECOMMENDATIONS?

State health officials say residents should continue to practice social distancing and should wear a mask in public.

People who are active in the community or those who can’t effectively social distance or wear a mask should be tested for COVID-19 monthly, according to DHEC.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How South Carolina’s coronavirus data is compiled The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control’s total COVID-19 case count includes anyone who has tested positive since the pandemic began. The data also include those who have recovered or died. The state agency does not provide an overall, county-by-county number of cases versus the number of people who have recovered. DHEC counts deaths based on where a patient lives rather than where they died.