Beaufort Co. logged its highest daily COVID-19 case count since early August on Friday

Beaufort County on Friday reported its highest daily COVID-19 case count since early August, as South Carolina shattered its statewide record of new infections confirmed within 24 hours.

Sixty-five new coronavirus cases were recorded in the county Friday. Six probable infections were also logged. The area hasn’t seen a case count like that since Aug. 11, when 70 cases were announced.

No new deaths were confirmed in the county Friday.

The Lowcountry has recorded an uptick in disease spread this month, mirroring other spots around South Carolina.

Experts previously warned that a surge of cases was likely in the weeks following Thanksgiving, as holiday-related infections were confirmed.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in South Carolina and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The previous single-day record for new S.C. cases was July 19, when more than 2,300 were announced.

Beaufort County’s seven-day average of new cases, meanwhile, increased to 44 as of Friday, marking the highest average since mid-August. In early October, the average had dropped into the low teens.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control had already warned of an outbreak in the Upstate. More than 400 infections were reported in Greenville County on Friday.

Coronavirus cases, though, are now rising across South Carolina, DHEC data show.

The Palmetto State reported 2,470 new cases in total Friday, and over 21% of viral COVID-19 tests in S.C. came back positive Wednesday.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Experts have warned S.C. residents to follow public health guidelines during the holiday season, fearing rapid transmission of the novel virus in poorly ventilated buildings.

Jasper County, meanwhile, reported nine new cases and zero fatalities Friday.

Local numbers

Viral test results reported Wednesday (most recent date that data is available): 480

Average percentage of positive viral tests in the past week, as of Wednesday: 14.3%

Seven-day average of new cases in Beaufort County: 44

Total cases: 7,218 confirmed, according to DHEC

Total deaths: 91 confirmed, according to DHEC

Two-week cumulative incidence rate as of Wednesday: 289.4 cases per 100,000 people, “high”

An incidence rate measures how quickly a disease is spreading through a given population.

Dr. Scott Curry, an infectious disease specialist at the Medical University of South Carolina, has said counties should aim to have a two-week incidence rate of less than 50 new cases per 100,000 people.

Statewide numbers

Percent of positive non-antibody tests reported Wednesday: 21.4%

New cases announced Friday: 2,470

Total cases: 210,995 confirmed

New deaths announced Friday: 29

Total deaths: 4,175 confirmed

Cases by ZIP code

Bluffton’s ZIP code of 29910 continues to lead the county with 1,888 cases this year. Beaufort’s 29902 ZIP code, meanwhile, has recorded 1,251 cases since March, the second-highest figure in the county.

Hilton Head’s 29928 ZIP code, covering the southeastern part of the island, has 504 cases. The 29926 ZIP code on the north side has 881 cases, according to DHEC data.

Okatie’s 29909 ZIP code, which includes Sun City Hilton Head, has reported 442 cases.

Coronavirus infections at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island are included in the 29902 ZIP code.

More information on Beaufort County ZIP code data can be found at the following link. Click on it, then click on “Go to Cases,” then click on Beaufort County on the S.C. map: bit.ly/BeaufortCountyZIP

What are DHEC’s recommendations?

State health officials say residents should continue to practice social distancing and should wear a mask in public.

People who are active in the community or those who can’t effectively social distance or wear a mask should be tested for COVID-19 monthly, according to DHEC.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How South Carolina’s coronavirus data is compiled The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control’s total COVID-19 case count includes anyone who has tested positive since the pandemic began. The data also include those who have recovered or died. The state agency does not provide an overall, county-by-county number of cases versus the number of people who have recovered. DHEC counts deaths based on where a patient lives rather than where they died.