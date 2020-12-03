46 new coronavirus infections, no deaths confirmed in Beaufort County on Thursday

Forty-six new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Beaufort County on Thursday. Two probable infections were also reported.

No new deaths were announced in the county Thursday.

The Lowcountry has logged an uptick in disease spread this month, mirroring other spots around South Carolina.

The county’s seven-day average of new infections increased to 40.8 as of Thursday, marking the highest average since mid-August. In early October, the average had dropped into the low teens.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control previously warned of an outbreak in the Upstate. Coronavirus cases, though, are now rising across South Carolina, DHEC data show.

The Palmetto State reported more than 1,700 new cases in total Thursday and over 23% of viral COVID-19 tests in S.C. came back positive Tuesday.

Experts have warned S.C. residents to follow public health guidelines during the holiday season, fearing rapid transmission of the novel virus in poorly ventilated buildings.

Jasper County, meanwhile, reported four new cases and zero fatalities Wednesday.

Local numbers

Viral test results reported Tuesday (most recent date that data is available): 353

Average percentage of positive viral tests in the past week, as of Tuesday: 13.5%

Seven-day average of new cases in Beaufort County: 40.8

Total cases: 7,150 confirmed, according to DHEC

Total deaths: 91 confirmed, according to DHEC

Two-week incidence rate as of Tuesday: 273.8 cases per 100,000 people, “high”

An incidence rate measures how quickly a disease is spreading through a given population.

Dr. Scott Curry, an infectious disease specialist at the Medical University of South Carolina, has said counties should aim to have a two-week incidence rate of less than 50 new cases per 100,000 people.

Statewide numbers

Percent of positive non-antibody tests reported Tuesday: 23.8%

New cases announced Thursday: 1,754

Total cases: 208,435 confirmed

New deaths announced Thursday: 21

Total deaths: 4,145 confirmed

Cases by ZIP code

Bluffton’s ZIP code of 29910 continues to lead the county with 1,860 cases this year. Beaufort’s 29902 ZIP code, meanwhile, has recorded 1,244 cases since March, the second-highest figure in the county.

Hilton Head’s 29928 ZIP code, covering the southeastern part of the island, has 494 cases. The 29926 ZIP code on the north side has 871 cases, according to DHEC data.

Okatie’s 29909 ZIP code, which includes Sun City Hilton Head, has reported 442 cases.

Coronavirus infections at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island are included in the 29902 ZIP code.

More information on Beaufort County ZIP code data can be found at the following link. Click on it, then click on “Go to Cases,” then click on Beaufort County on the S.C. map: bit.ly/BeaufortCountyZIP

What are DHEC’s recommendations?

State health officials say residents should continue to practice social distancing and should wear a mask in public.

People who are active in the community or those who can’t effectively social distance or wear a mask should be tested for COVID-19 monthly, according to DHEC.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How South Carolina’s coronavirus data is compiled The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control’s total COVID-19 case count includes anyone who has tested positive since the pandemic began. The data also include those who have recovered or died. The state agency does not provide an overall, county-by-county number of cases versus the number of people who have recovered. DHEC counts deaths based on where a patient lives rather than where they died.