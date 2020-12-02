Beaufort Co. logs 50 new coronavirus infections Wednesday; SC confirms over 1,600 cases

State health officials on Wednesday again reported 50 new coronavirus cases in Beaufort County. Two probable infections were also recorded.

Fifty cases were reported Tuesday, as well.

No new deaths were announced in the county Wednesday. Thirty-five coronavirus-related fatalities were reported elsewhere in the state, though.

The Lowcountry has recorded an uptick in disease spread this month, mirroring other spots around South Carolina.

The county’s seven-day average of new infections increased to almost 40 as of Wednesday, marking the highest average since mid-August. In early October, the average had dropped into the low teens.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in South Carolina and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control previously warned of an outbreak in the Upstate. Coronavirus cases, though, are now rising across South Carolina, DHEC data show.

The Palmetto State reported more than 1,600 new cases in total Wednesday, and over 21% of viral COVID-19 tests in S.C. came back positive Monday.

For context: The World Health Organization has recommended that governments reopen only after the percentage of positive tests has been at or below 5% for at least two weeks.

Experts have warned S.C. residents to follow public health guidelines during the holiday season, fearing rapid transmission of the novel virus in poorly ventilated buildings.

Jasper County, meanwhile, reported two new cases and zero fatalities Wednesday.

$20 FOR 1 YEAR Get unlimited digital access at our lowest price of the year CLAIM OFFER

Local numbers

Viral test results reported Monday (most recent date that data is available): 210

Average percentage of positive viral tests in the past week, as of Monday: 14.2%

Seven-day average of new cases in Beaufort County: 39.7

Total cases: 7,104 confirmed, according to DHEC

Total deaths: 91 confirmed, according to DHEC

Two-week incidence rate as of Monday: 262.3 cases per 100,000 people, “high”

An incidence rate measures how quickly a disease is spreading through a given population.

Dr. Scott Curry, an infectious disease specialist at the Medical University of South Carolina, has said counties should aim to have a two-week incidence rate of less than 50 new cases per 100,000 people.

Statewide numbers

Percent of positive non-antibody tests reported Monday: 21.6%

New cases announced Wednesday: 1,612

Total cases: 206,653 confirmed

New deaths announced Wednesday: 35

Total deaths: 4,126 confirmed

Cases by ZIP code

Bluffton’s ZIP code of 29910 continues to lead the county with 1,841 cases this year. Beaufort’s 29902 ZIP code, meanwhile, has recorded 1,237 cases since March, the second-highest figure in the county.

Hilton Head’s 29928 ZIP code, covering the southeastern part of the island, has 489 cases. The 29926 ZIP code on the north side has 871 cases, according to DHEC data.

Okatie’s 29909 ZIP code, which includes Sun City Hilton Head, has reported 439 cases.

Coronavirus infections at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island are included in the 29902 ZIP code.

More information on Beaufort County ZIP code data can be found at the following link. Click on it, then click on “Go to Cases,” then click on Beaufort County on the S.C. map: bit.ly/BeaufortCountyZIP

What are DHEC’s recommendations?

State health officials say residents should continue to practice social distancing and should wear a mask in public.

People who are active in the community or those who can’t effectively social distance or wear a mask should be tested for COVID-19 monthly, according to DHEC.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How South Carolina’s coronavirus data is compiled The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control’s total COVID-19 case count includes anyone who has tested positive since the pandemic began. The data also include those who have recovered or died. The state agency does not provide an overall, county-by-county number of cases versus the number of people who have recovered. DHEC counts deaths based on where a patient lives rather than where they died.