Beaufort Co. tops 7,000 COVID-19 cases since March after 15 infections reported Monday

Fifteen new COVID-19 cases were reported in Beaufort County on Monday, as state health officials again confirmed more than 1,000 coronavirus infections statewide. The county has now recorded more than 7,000 cases since March.

No additional deaths were announced in Beaufort County.

The Lowcountry has recorded an uptick in disease spread in the past month, mirroring other parts of South Carolina.

The county’s seven-day average of new infections was hovering in the mid-30s as of Monday. In early October, that average had dropped into the low teens.

The county also logged a high case rate on Saturday, with more than 240 coronavirus infections reported per 100,000 people during a recent two-week span — a key indicator of the pathogen’s continued transmission.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control previously warned of an outbreak in the Upstate. Cases, though, are now rising across South Carolina, DHEC data show. Horry County, as an example, recorded 79 new infections Monday. York County logged 112 cases.

The Palmetto State, in total, has reported 1,000 new cases every day for almost two weeks.

Experts have warned S.C. residents to follow public health guidelines during the holiday season, fearing rapid transmission of the novel virus in poorly ventilated buildings.

Dr. Kurt Gambla, the top medical officer at Beaufort Memorial Hospital, previously said Thanksgiving-related COVID-19 cases will likely be confirmed this week and next week.

“If all of a sudden our percentages start to go up,” Gambla said, “if people start to tell the story that, yeah, I traveled or I had visitors, then that’s what’s going to tell the tale for us.”

Local numbers

Viral test results reported Saturday (the most recent date that data is available): 96

Average percentage of positive viral tests in the past week, as of Saturday: 10.6%

Seven-day average of new cases in Beaufort County: 34.4

Total cases: 7,006 confirmed, according to DHEC

Total deaths: 91 confirmed, according to DHEC

Two-week incidence rate as of Saturday: 247.8 cases per 100,000 people, “high”

An incidence rate measures how quickly a disease is spreading through a given population.

Dr. Scott Curry, an infectious disease specialist at the Medical University of South Carolina, has said counties should aim to have a two-week incidence rate of less than 50 new cases per 100,000 people.

Statewide numbers

Percent of positive non-antibody tests reported Saturday: 18%

New cases announced Monday: 1,174

Total cases: 203,659 confirmed

New deaths announced Monday: 27

Total deaths: 4,077 confirmed

Cases by ZIP code

Bluffton’s ZIP code of 29910 continues to lead the county with 1,815 cases this year. Beaufort’s 29902 ZIP code, meanwhile, has recorded 1,220 cases since March, the second-highest figure in the county.

Hilton Head’s 29928 ZIP code, covering the southeastern part of the island, has 481 cases. The 29926 ZIP code on the north side has 861 cases, according to DHEC data.

Okatie’s 29909 ZIP code, which includes Sun City Hilton Head, has reported 431 cases.

Coronavirus infections at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island are included in the 29902 ZIP code.

More information on Beaufort County ZIP code data can be found at the following link. Click on it, then click on “Go to Cases,” then click on Beaufort County on the S.C. map: bit.ly/BeaufortCountyZIP

What are DHEC’s recommendations?

State health officials say residents should continue to practice social distancing and should wear a mask in public.

People who are active in the community or those who can’t effectively social distance or wear a mask should be tested for COVID-19 monthly, according to DHEC.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How South Carolina’s coronavirus data is compiled The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control’s total COVID-19 case count includes anyone who has tested positive since the pandemic began. The data also include those who have recovered or died. The state agency does not provide an overall, county-by-county number of cases versus the number of people who have recovered. DHEC counts deaths based on where a patient lives rather than where they died.