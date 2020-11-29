S.C. reports 29 new COVID-19 cases in Beaufort County as spread rate remains high

State health officials reported 29 new coronavirus cases in Beaufort County on Sunday as the county prepares to surpass 7,000 total confirmed cases.

There were no more deaths reported in the county. S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 1,053 cases and seven deaths statewide.

Beaufort County’s COVID-19 incidence rate remains high as classified by the state health agency, with more than 200 cases per 100,000 people during a two-week period.

With the holiday over, officials expect a false decline in cases in the next few days because many laboratories and doctor’s offices were closed going into Thanksgiving weekend.

The numbers are expected to tick back up after the holiday backlog. It remains to be seen what impact gatherings on Thanksgiving in South Carolina will have on new infections.

Five cases were reported from Jasper County on Sunday, with no deaths.

Local numbers

Viral test results reported Friday: 332

Average percentage of positive viral tests in the past week: 9.7%

Seven-day average of new cases in Beaufort County: 35.9

Total cases: 6,993 confirmed, according to DHEC

Total deaths: 94 confirmed, according to DHEC

Two-week incidence rate: 260.8 cases per 100,000 people, “high”

An incidence rate measures how quickly a disease is spreading through a given population.

Dr. Scott Curry, an infectious disease specialist at the Medical University of South Carolina, has said counties should aim to have a two-week incidence rate of less than 50 new cases per 100,000 people.

Statewide numbers

Percent of positive non-antibody tests reported Saturday: 12.7%

New cases announced Thursday: 1,053

Total cases: 202,422 confirmed

New deaths announced Sunday: 7

Total deaths: 4,050 confirmed

Cases by ZIP code

Bluffton’s ZIP code of 29910 continues to lead the county with 1,814 cases this year. Beaufort’s 29902 ZIP code, meanwhile, has recorded 1,219 cases since March, the second-highest figure in the county.

Hilton Head’s 29928 ZIP code, covering the southeastern part of the island, has 479 cases. The 29926 ZIP code on the north side has 860 cases, according to DHEC data.

Okatie’s 29909 ZIP code, which includes Sun City Hilton Head, has reported 429 cases.

Coronavirus infections at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island are included in the 29902 ZIP code.

More information on Beaufort County ZIP code data can be found at the following link. Click on it, then click on “Go to Cases,” then click on Beaufort County on the S.C. map: bit.ly/BeaufortCountyZIP

What are DHEC’s recommendations?

State health officials say residents should continue to practice social distancing and should wear a mask in public.

People who are active in the community or those who can’t effectively social distance or wear a mask should be tested for COVID-19 monthly, according to DHEC.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How South Carolina’s coronavirus data is compiled The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control’s total COVID-19 case count includes anyone who has tested positive since the pandemic began. The data also include those who have recovered or died. The state agency does not provide an overall, county-by-county number of cases versus the number of people who have recovered. DHEC counts deaths based on where a patient lives rather than where they died.