43 new COVID-19 cases reported in Beaufort County on Friday; no deaths

Forty-three new COVID-19 cases were reported in Beaufort County on Friday, a day after state health officials designated the area as having “high” recent disease activity.

The county was classified late last week as having a “medium” COVID-19 risk.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control issues that ranking based on a county’s incidence rate, trend in incidence rate and percentage of positive tests rate.

On Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, Beaufort County had a high incidence rate. More than 215 infections per 100,000 people have been reported in the county over the past two weeks, according to DHEC data.

One probable case was also recorded Friday. No additional deaths were announced.

From mid-August to late October, Beaufort County saw fewer daily cases. But some experts are reporting a surge of infections around the Upstate as cooler weather sets in and flu season begins. Local infections have also been trending upward in recent days, ahead of Thanksgiving.

South Carolina on Friday reported 1,479 new cases statewide, according to DHEC.

The state’s daily case counts have increased throughout the week.

Experts have pleaded with S.C. residents to follow public health guidelines during Thanksgiving and the rest of the holiday season, fearing rapid transmission of the novel pathogen in poorly ventilated buildings.

Jasper County, meanwhile, reported six new cases and zero fatalities Friday. The county has had 993 total cases and 22 total deaths since the pandemic began.

Local numbers

Viral test results reported Wednesday: 328

Average percentage of positive viral tests in the past week: 11.3%

Seven-day average of new cases in Beaufort County: 34.86

Total cases: 6,671 confirmed, according to DHEC

Total deaths: 91 confirmed, according to DHEC

Two-week incidence rate: 248.3 cases per 100,000 people, “high”

An incidence rate measures how quickly a disease is spreading through a given population.

Dr. Scott Curry, an infectious disease specialist at the Medical University of South Carolina, has said counties should aim to have a two-week incidence rate of less than 50 new cases per 100,000 people.

Statewide numbers

Percent of positive non-antibody tests reported Thursday: 13.2%

New cases announced Friday: 1,479

Total cases: 191,021 confirmed

New deaths announced Friday: 26

Total deaths: 3,949 confirmed

Cases by ZIP code

Bluffton’s ZIP code of 29910 continues to lead the county with 1,715 cases this year. Beaufort’s 29902 ZIP code, meanwhile, has recorded 1,199 cases since March, the second-highest figure in the county.

Hilton Head’s 29928 ZIP code, covering the southeastern part of the island, has 447 cases. The 29926 ZIP code on the north side has 812 cases, according to DHEC data.

Okatie’s 29909 ZIP code, which includes Sun City Hilton Head, has reported 385 cases.

Coronavirus infections at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island are included in the 29902 ZIP code.

More information on Beaufort County ZIP code data can be found at the following link. Click on it, then click on “Go to Cases,” then click on Beaufort County on the S.C. map: bit.ly/BeaufortCountyZIP

What are DHEC’s recommendations?

State health officials say residents should continue to practice social distancing and should wear a mask in public.

People who are active in the community or those who can’t effectively social distance or wear a mask should be tested for COVID-19 monthly, according to DHEC.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How South Carolina’s coronavirus data is compiled The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control’s total COVID-19 case count includes anyone who has tested positive since the pandemic began. The data also include those who have recovered or died. The state agency does not provide an overall, county-by-county number of cases versus the number of people who have recovered. DHEC counts deaths based on where a patient lives rather than where they died.