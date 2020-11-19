Beaufort Co. moves from medium to high COVID-19 risk with 36 new cases confirmed Thursday

Thirty-six new COVID-19 cases were reported in Beaufort County on Thursday as state health officials designated the area as having “high” recent disease activity.

The county was previously classified as having a “medium” COVID-19 risk late last week.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control issues that ranking based on a county’s incidence rate, trend in incidence rate and percent of positive tests rate.

Beaufort County on Wednesday and Thursday had a high incidence rate. More than 215 infections per 100,000 people have been reported in the county over the past two weeks, according to DHEC data.

One probable case was also recorded Thursday. No additional deaths were announced.

From mid-August to late October, Beaufort County had seen fewer daily cases. But some experts are reporting a surge of infections around the Upstate as cooler weather sets in and flu season begins. Local infections have also been trending upward in recent days.

South Carolina on Thursday reported 1,410 new cases statewide, according to DHEC.

The Palmetto State’s daily case counts have increased in the past week.

Experts have been pleading with S.C. residents to follow public health guidelines during Thanksgiving and the rest of the holiday season, fearing rapid transmission of the novel pathogen in poorly ventilated buildings.

Jasper County, meanwhile, reported three new cases and zero fatalities Thursday.

Local numbers

Viral test results reported Wednesday: 453

Average percentage of positive viral tests in the past week: 11.2%

Seven-day average of new cases in Beaufort County: 31.7

Total cases: 6,626 confirmed, according to DHEC

Total deaths: 91 confirmed, according to DHEC

Two-week incidence rate: 215.5 cases per 100,000 people, “high”

An incidence rate measures how quickly a disease is spreading through a given population.

Dr. Scott Curry, an infectious disease specialist at the Medical University of South Carolina, has said counties should aim to have a two-week incidence rate of less than 50 new cases per 100,000 people.

Statewide numbers

Percent of positive non-antibody tests reported Wednesday: 14.5%

New cases announced Thursday: 1,410

Total cases: 189,251 confirmed

New deaths announced Thursday: 17

Total deaths: 3,924 confirmed

Cases by ZIP code

Bluffton’s ZIP code of 29910 continues to lead the county with 1,701 cases this year. Beaufort’s 29902 ZIP code, meanwhile, has recorded 1,197 cases since March, the second-highest figure in the county.

Hilton Head’s 29928 ZIP code, covering the southeastern part of the island, has 445 cases. The 29926 ZIP code on the north side has 810 cases, according to DHEC data.

Okatie’s 29909 ZIP code, which includes Sun City Hilton Head, has reported 378 cases.

Coronavirus infections at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island are included in the 29902 ZIP code.

More information on Beaufort County ZIP code data can be found at the following link. Click on it, then click on “Go to Cases,” then click on Beaufort County on the S.C. map: bit.ly/BeaufortCountyZIP

What are DHEC’s recommendations?

State health officials say residents should continue to practice social distancing and should wear a mask in public.

People who are active in the community or those who can’t effectively social distance or wear a mask should be tested for COVID-19 monthly, according to DHEC.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How South Carolina’s coronavirus data is compiled The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control’s total COVID-19 case count includes anyone who has tested positive since the pandemic began. The data also include those who have recovered or died. The state agency does not provide an overall, county-by-county number of cases versus the number of people who have recovered. DHEC counts deaths based on where a patient lives rather than where they died.