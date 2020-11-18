1 coronavirus death announced in Beaufort Co. Wednesday; DHEC reports ‘high’ case rate

Another COVID-19 death was reported in Beaufort County on Wednesday.

An elderly person died Tuesday after contracting the coronavirus, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

A 74-year-old woman who lived in Port Royal’s 29935 ZIP code died of COVID-19 on Tuesday at Beaufort Memorial Hospital, according to the Beaufort County Coroner’s Office.

Twenty-four new coronavirus infections were also confirmed in the county Wednesday. Two probable cases were recorded.

The county’s seven-day average of new cases Wednesday was 32.5, which is the highest that figure has been since mid-August.

Beaufort County on Wednesday was also classified as having a “high” incidence rate. More than 203 infections per 100,000 people have been reported in the county over the past two weeks.

Since mid-August, Beaufort County had seen fewer daily cases. But some experts are reporting a surge of infections around the Upstate as cooler weather sets in and flu season begins. Local infections have also been trending upward in recent days.

South Carolina on Wednesday reported 1,226 new cases statewide, according to DHEC.

The Palmetto State’s daily case counts have increased in the past week.

Experts have also been pleading with S.C. residents to follow public health guidelines during Thanksgiving and the rest of the holiday season, fearing rapid transmission of the novel pathogen in poorly ventilated buildings.

Jasper County, meanwhile, reported one new case and zero fatalities Wednesday.

Local numbers

Viral test results reported Tuesday: 317

Average percentage of positive viral tests in the past week: 11.7%

Seven-day average of new cases in Beaufort County: 32.5

Total cases: 6,585 confirmed, according to DHEC

Total deaths: 91 confirmed, according to DHEC

Two-week incidence rate: 203.5 cases per 100,000 people, “high”

An incidence rate measures how quickly a disease is spreading through a given population.

Dr. Scott Curry, an infectious disease specialist at the Medical University of South Carolina, has said counties should aim to have a two-week incidence rate of less than 50 new cases per 100,000 people.

Statewide numbers

Percent of positive non-antibody tests reported Tuesday: 17%

New cases announced Wednesday: 1,226

Total cases: 187,774 confirmed

New deaths announced Wednesday: 22

Total deaths: 3,906 confirmed

Cases by ZIP code

Bluffton’s ZIP code of 29910 continues to lead the county with 1,693 cases this year. Beaufort’s 29902 ZIP code, meanwhile, has recorded 1,189 cases since March, the second-highest figure in the county.

Hilton Head’s 29928 ZIP code, covering the southeastern part of the island, has 439 cases. The 29926 ZIP code on the north side has 800 cases, according to DHEC data.

Okatie’s 29909 ZIP code, which includes Sun City Hilton Head, has reported 375 cases.

Coronavirus infections at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island are included in the 29902 ZIP code.

What are DHEC’s recommendations?

State health officials say residents should continue to practice social distancing and should wear a mask in public.

People who are active in the community or those who can’t effectively social distance or wear a mask should be tested for COVID-19 monthly, according to DHEC.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How South Carolina’s coronavirus data is compiled The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control’s total COVID-19 case count includes anyone who has tested positive since the pandemic began. The data also include those who have recovered or died. The state agency does not provide an overall, county-by-county number of cases versus the number of people who have recovered. DHEC counts deaths based on where a patient lives rather than where they died.