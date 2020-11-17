31 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths announced in Beaufort County on Tuesday

State health officials on Tuesday reported 31 new COVID-19 cases in Beaufort County.

No additional deaths were announced.

The county’s seven-day average of new cases Tuesday was 30.8, which is the highest since early September.

Since mid-August, Beaufort County has seen fewer daily cases. But some experts are reporting a surge of infections around the Upstate as cooler weather sets in and flu season begins.

States from California to Iowa are recording spikes in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations as a third wave of infections continues to devastate some of the nation’s health care systems.

South Carolina on Tuesday reported 1,088 new cases statewide, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The Palmetto State’s daily case count has been trending upward in recent days.

Experts have also been pleading with S.C. residents to follow public health guidelines during Thanksgiving and the rest of the holiday season, fearing rapid transmission of the novel pathogen in poorly ventilated buildings.

“People are indoors more, and there are more risks for exchanging viruses,” Dr. Jane Kelly, DHEC’s assistant state epidemiologist, previously said.

Jasper County, meanwhile, reported one new case and zero fatalities Tuesday.

Local numbers

Viral test results reported Monday: 197

Average percentage of positive viral tests in the past week: 11.4%

Seven-day average of new cases in Beaufort County: 30.8

Total cases: 6,553 confirmed, according to DHEC

Total deaths: 90 confirmed, according to DHEC

Two-week incidence rate: 197.8 cases per 100,000 people, “moderate”

An incidence rate measures how quickly a disease is spreading through a given population.

Dr. Scott Curry, an infectious disease specialist at the Medical University of South Carolina, has said counties should aim to have a two-week incidence rate of less than 50 new cases per 100,000 people.

Statewide numbers

Percent of positive non-antibody tests reported Monday: 13.8%

New cases announced Tuesday: 1,088

Total cases: 186,528 confirmed

New deaths announced Tuesday: 11

Total deaths: 3,884 confirmed

Cases by ZIP code

Bluffton’s ZIP code of 29910 continues to lead the county with 1,680 cases this year. Beaufort’s 29902 ZIP code, meanwhile, has recorded 1,188 cases since March, the second-highest figure in the county.

Hilton Head’s 29928 ZIP code, covering the southeastern part of the island, has 438 cases. The 29926 ZIP code on the north side has 799 cases, according to DHEC data.

Okatie’s 29909 ZIP code, which includes Sun City Hilton Head, has reported 370 cases.

Coronavirus infections at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island are included in the 29902 ZIP code.

More information on Beaufort County ZIP code data can be found at the following link. Click on it, then click on “Go to Cases,” then click on Beaufort County on the S.C. map: bit.ly/BeaufortCountyZIP

What are DHEC’s recommendations?

State health officials say residents should continue to practice social distancing and should wear a mask in public.

People who are active in the community or those who can’t effectively social distance or wear a mask should be tested for COVID-19 monthly, according to DHEC.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How South Carolina’s coronavirus data is compiled The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control’s total COVID-19 case count includes anyone who has tested positive since the pandemic began. The data also include those who have recovered or died. The state agency does not provide an overall, county-by-county number of cases versus the number of people who have recovered. DHEC counts deaths based on where a patient lives rather than where they died.