40 coronavirus infections reported in Beaufort Co. Monday; 7-day case average rises

Forty new coronavirus infections were confirmed in Beaufort County on Monday. One probable case was also reported.

No additional deaths were announced.

The county’s seven-day average of new cases Monday was 30.1, which is the highest that figure has been since early September.

Since mid-August, Beaufort County has seen fewer daily cases. But some experts are predicting a surge of infections as cooler weather sets in and flu season begins.

The county last Thursday logged its highest daily COVID-19 case count since late September, with 42 newly confirmed infections.

South Carolina reported 981 new cases statewide Monday, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

DHEC has warned of increasing disease spread around the state and said S.C. should prepare for a third wave of infections.

Jasper County reported three new cases and zero fatalities Monday.

Local numbers

Viral test results reported Sunday: 366

Average percentage of positive viral tests in the past week: 10.5%

Seven-day average of new cases in Beaufort County: 30.1

Total cases: 6,521 confirmed, according to DHEC

Total deaths: 90 confirmed, according to DHEC

Two-week incidence rate: 187.9 cases per 100,000 people, “moderate”

An incidence rate measures how quickly a disease is spreading through a given population.

Dr. Scott Curry, an infectious disease specialist at the Medical University of South Carolina, has said counties should aim to have a two-week incidence rate of less than 50 new cases per 100,000 people.

Statewide numbers

Percent of positive non-antibody tests reported Sunday: 14.7%

New cases announced Monday: 981

Total cases: 185,390 confirmed

New deaths announced Monday: 27

Total deaths: 3,873 confirmed

Cases by ZIP code

Bluffton’s ZIP code of 29910 continues to lead the county with 1,675 cases this year. Beaufort’s 29902 ZIP code, meanwhile, has recorded 1,180 cases since March, the second-highest figure in the county.

Hilton Head’s 29928 ZIP code, covering the southeastern part of the island, has 435 cases. The 29926 ZIP code on the north side has 795 cases, according to DHEC data.

Okatie’s 29909 ZIP code, which includes Sun City Hilton Head, has reported 370 cases.

Coronavirus infections at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island are included in the 29902 ZIP code.

More information on Beaufort County ZIP code data can be found at the following link. Click on it, then click on “Go to Cases,” then click on Beaufort County on the S.C. map: bit.ly/BeaufortCountyZIP

What are DHEC’s recommendations?

State health officials say residents should continue to practice social distancing and should wear a mask in public.

People who are active in the community or those who can’t effectively social distance or wear a mask should be tested for COVID-19 monthly, according to DHEC.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How South Carolina’s coronavirus data is compiled The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control’s total COVID-19 case count includes anyone who has tested positive since the pandemic began. The data also include those who have recovered or died. The state agency does not provide an overall, county-by-county number of cases versus the number of people who have recovered. DHEC counts deaths based on where a patient lives rather than where they died.