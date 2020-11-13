21 new coronavirus infections in Beaufort County Friday; USCB reports 2 cases

Twenty-one new coronavirus infections were confirmed in Beaufort County on Friday. Two probable cases were also recorded.

No additional deaths were announced.

Since mid-August, Beaufort County has seen fewer daily cases. But some experts fear a surge of infections as cooler weather sets in and flu season begins.

The county on Thursday logged its highest daily COVID-19 case count since late September, with 42 newly confirmed infections. Fifty-three cases were recorded Sept. 22.

South Carolina, meanwhile, reported more than 1,300 new cases statewide Friday, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

DHEC has warned of increasing disease spread around the Upstate and said S.C. should prepare for a third wave of cases.

Jasper County reported three new cases and zero fatalities Friday.

The University of South Carolina Beaufort, meanwhile, confirmed only two new COVID-19 cases in the past week among students, faculty or staff, according to school data current as of Friday. Seventy-four cases related to campus have been reported in total this fall.

Beaufort County School District superintendent Frank Rodriguez also announced Friday that students could return to five days a week of in-person classes starting Jan. 4, after winter break.

Once that policy goes into effect, the decision will immediately apply to the 62% of the district’s 22,000-plus students who chose hybrid classes over all-virtual ones earlier this year.

Students who want to switch their registration between virtual and in-person school will have to wait until the spring semester, which begins Feb. 2.

“It’s hard for some students, academically and socio-emotionally,” dealing with hybrid classes, Rodriguez said in a Friday news release. “It’s hard for teachers who are delivering both virtual and in-person instruction, and it’s hard for parents to try and juggle it all.”

As of about 3 p.m. Friday, the district has reported 80 COVID-19 cases among students and staff since Sept. 28.

Local numbers

Viral test results reported Thursday: 279

Average percent of positive viral tests in the past week: 8.4%

Seven-day average of new cases in Beaufort County: 23

Total cases: 6,397 confirmed, according to DHEC

Total deaths: 90 confirmed, according to DHEC

Two-week incidence rate: 155.6 cases per 100,000 people, “moderate”

An incidence rate measures how quickly a disease is spreading through a given population.

Dr. Scott Curry, an infectious disease specialist at the Medical University of South Carolina, said counties should aim to have a two-week incidence rate of less than 50 new cases per 100,000 people.

Statewide numbers

Percent of positive non-antibody tests reported Thursday: 14.7%

New cases announced Friday: 1,348

Total cases: 181,243 confirmed

New deaths announced Friday: 17

Total deaths: 3,835 confirmed

Cases by ZIP code

Bluffton’s ZIP code of 29910 continues to lead the county with 1,628 cases this year. Beaufort’s 29902 ZIP code, meanwhile, has recorded 1,178 cases since March, the second-highest figure in the county.

Hilton Head’s 29928 ZIP code, covering the southeastern part of the island, has 426 cases. The 29926 ZIP code on the north side has 772 cases, according to DHEC data.

Okatie’s 29909 ZIP code, which includes Sun City Hilton Head, has reported 347 cases.

Coronavirus infections at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island are included in the 29902 ZIP code.

More information on Beaufort County ZIP code data can be found at the following link. Click on it, then click on “Go to Cases,” then click on Beaufort County on the S.C. map: bit.ly/BeaufortCountyZIP

What are DHEC’s recommendations?

State health officials say residents should continue to practice social distancing and should wear a mask in public.

People who are active in the community or those who can’t effectively social distance or wear a mask should be tested for COVID-19 monthly, according to DHEC.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How South Carolina’s coronavirus data is compiled The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control’s total COVID-19 case count includes anyone who has tested positive since the pandemic began. The data also include those who have recovered or died. The state agency does not provide an overall, county-by-county number of cases versus the number of people who have recovered. DHEC counts deaths based on where a patient lives rather than where they died.