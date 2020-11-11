12 new COVID-19 cases reported in Beaufort Co. Wednesday. Jasper Co. logs 2 infections

Twelve new COVID-19 cases were reported in Beaufort County on Wednesday. One probable case was also recorded.

No additional deaths were announced.

Since mid-August, Beaufort County has seen fewer daily cases. But some experts fear a surge of infections as cooler weather sets in and flu season begins.

South Carolina, meanwhile, reported 987 new cases statewide Wednesday, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

DHEC last Thursday warned of increasing disease spread around the Upstate and said the state should prepare for a third wave of cases.

Beaufort County has not seen a sharp uptick in COVID-19 hospitalizations, but the average percentage of positive viral tests is trending upward.

Jasper County reported two new cases and zero fatalities Tuesday.

Local numbers

Viral test results reported Tuesday: 256

Average percent of positive viral tests in the past week: 8.7%

Seven-day average of new cases in Beaufort County: 19.7

Total cases: 6,331 confirmed, according to DHEC

Total deaths: 90 confirmed, according to DHEC

Two-week incidence rate: 138.5 cases per 100,000 people, “moderate”

An incidence rate measures how quickly a disease is spreading through a given population.

Dr. Scott Curry, an infectious disease specialist at the Medical University of South Carolina, said counties should aim to have a two-week incidence rate of less than 50 new cases per 100,000 people.

Statewide numbers

Percent of positive non-antibody tests reported Tuesday: 16.2%

New cases announced Wednesday: 987

Total cases: 178,524 confirmed

New deaths announced Wednesday: 13

Total deaths: 3,809 confirmed

Cases by ZIP code

Bluffton’s ZIP code of 29910 continues to lead the county with 1,609 cases this year. Beaufort’s 29902 ZIP code, meanwhile, has recorded 1,174 cases since March, the second-highest figure in the county.

Hilton Head’s 29928 ZIP code, covering the southeastern part of the island, has 416 cases. The 29926 ZIP code on the north side has 761 cases, according to DHEC data.

Okatie’s 29909 ZIP code, which includes Sun City Hilton Head, has reported 334 cases.

Coronavirus infections at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island are included in the 29902 ZIP code.

More information on Beaufort County ZIP code data can be found at the following link. Click on it, then click on “Go to Cases,” then click on Beaufort County on the S.C. map: bit.ly/BeaufortCountyZIP

What are DHEC’s recommendations?

State health officials say residents should continue to practice social distancing and should wear a mask in public.

People who are active in the community or those who can’t effectively social distance or wear a mask should be tested for COVID-19 monthly, according to DHEC.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How South Carolina’s coronavirus data is compiled The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control’s total COVID-19 case count includes anyone who has tested positive since the pandemic began. The data also include those who have recovered or died. The state agency does not provide an overall, county-by-county number of cases versus the number of people who have recovered. DHEC counts deaths based on where a patient lives rather than where they died.