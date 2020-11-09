8 new coronavirus cases, no deaths reported in Beaufort County on Monday

State health officials reported eight new COVID-19 cases in Beaufort County on Monday. Three probable cases were also recorded.

No additional deaths were announced.

Since mid-August, Beaufort County has seen fewer daily cases. But some experts fear a surge of infections as cooler weather sets in and flu season begins.

Dr. Jane Kelly, assistant state epidemiologist at the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, sounded the alarm Thursday during a conference call with reporters.

“Since August, South Carolina has been experiencing a steady increase in several key indicators, including the daily rate of cases per 100,000 (people), the percent positive, hospitalizations due to COVID-19 and the number of COVID-19 patients on ventilators,” Kelly said.

In recent days, the positivity rate around South Carolina has spiked and testing has dropped. Almost 15% of tests reported statewide Sunday were positive.

Beaufort County has not seen a sharp uptick in COVID-19 hospitalizations, but the average percentage of positive viral tests is trending upward.

Cases are still relatively low, though, at least in comparison to the summer surge.

Local numbers

Viral test results reported Sunday: 111

Average percent of positive viral tests in the past week: 10.1%

Seven-day average of new cases in Beaufort County: 17.7

Total cases: 6,302 confirmed, according to DHEC

Total deaths: 90 confirmed, according to DHEC

Two-week incidence rate: 135.3 cases per 100,000 people, “moderate”

An incidence rate measures how quickly a disease is spreading through a given population.

Dr. Scott Curry, an infectious disease specialist at the Medical University of South Carolina, previously said counties should aim to have a two-week incidence rate of less than 50 new cases per 100,000 people.

Statewide numbers

Percent of positive non-antibody tests reported Sunday: 14.9%

New cases announced Monday: 586

Total cases: 176,373 confirmed

New deaths announced Monday: 2

Total deaths: 3,778 confirmed

Cases by ZIP code

Bluffton’s ZIP code of 29910 continues to lead the county with 1,605 cases this year. Beaufort’s 29902 ZIP code, meanwhile, has recorded 1,168 cases since March, the second-highest figure in the county.

Hilton Head’s 29928 ZIP code, covering the southeastern part of the island, has 415 cases. The 29926 ZIP code on the north side has 758 cases, according to DHEC data.

Okatie’s 29909 ZIP code, which includes Sun City Hilton Head, has reported 330 cases.

Coronavirus infections at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island are included in the 29902 ZIP code.

More information on Beaufort County ZIP code data can be found at the following link. Click on it, then click on “Go to Cases,” then click on Beaufort County on the S.C. map: bit.ly/BeaufortCountyZIP

What are DHEC’s recommendations?

State health officials say residents should continue to practice social distancing and should wear a mask in public.

People who are active in the community or those who can’t effectively social distance or wear a mask should be tested for COVID-19 monthly, according to DHEC.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How South Carolina’s coronavirus data is compiled The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control’s total COVID-19 case count includes anyone who has tested positive since the pandemic began. The data also include those who have recovered or died. The state agency does not provide an overall, county-by-county number of cases versus the number of people who have recovered. DHEC counts deaths based on where a patient lives rather than where they died.