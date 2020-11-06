25 new coronavirus cases reported in Beaufort Co. as school district confirms 5 infections

State health officials reported 25 new coronavirus cases in Beaufort County on Friday. One probable case was also recorded.

No additional deaths were announced.

The Beaufort County School District confirmed five new COVID-19 cases, meanwhile, among students or staff from Monday to Friday, district data show.

One case was reported at each of the following schools: Beaufort High School, Hilton Head Island Middle School and Okatie Elementary School.

Two infections were recorded at May River High School.

BCSD has reported 62 cases since Sept. 28, according to the data.

The University of South Carolina Beaufort also reported three new cases among students or staff in the past week, school data show. Seventy-two infections related to campus have been confirmed this year.

Since mid-August, Beaufort County has seen fewer daily cases. But some experts fear a surge of infections as cooler weather sets in and flu season begins.

S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control officials on Thursday warned of a COVID-19 outbreak in Upstate counties and the possible start of a fall surge.

In recent days, the positivity rate around South Carolina has increased.

Jasper County, meanwhile, is listed as having “high” recent disease activity. The county reported zero new cases and no additional fatalities Friday.

Beaufort County had “medium” disease activity as of Thursday.

Local numbers

Viral test results reported Thursday: 349

Average percent of positive viral tests in the past week: 10%

Seven-day average of new cases in Beaufort County: 18.1

Total cases: 6,238 confirmed, according to DHEC

Total deaths: 90 confirmed, according to DHEC

Two-week incidence rate: 137.9 cases per 100,000 people, “moderate”

An incidence rate measures how quickly a disease is spreading through a given population.

Dr. Scott Curry, an infectious disease specialist at the Medical University of South Carolina, said counties should aim to have a two-week incidence rate of less than 50 new cases per 100,000 people.

Statewide numbers

Percent of positive non-antibody tests reported Thursday: 13.2%

New cases announced Friday: 953

Total cases: 173,186 confirmed

New deaths announced Friday: 15

Total deaths: 3,748 confirmed

Cases by ZIP code

Bluffton’s ZIP code of 29910 continues to lead the county with 1,579 cases this year. Beaufort’s 29902 ZIP code, meanwhile, has recorded 1,164 cases since March, the second-highest figure in the county.

Hilton Head’s 29928 ZIP code, covering the southeastern part of the island, has 407 cases. The 29926 ZIP code on the north side has 756 cases, according to DHEC data.

Okatie’s 29909 ZIP code, which includes Sun City Hilton Head, has reported 324 cases.

Coronavirus infections at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island are included in the 29902 ZIP code.

What are DHEC’s recommendations?

State health officials say residents should continue to practice social distancing and should wear a mask in public.

People who are active in the community or those who can’t effectively social distance or wear a mask should be tested for COVID-19 monthly, according to DHEC.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How South Carolina’s coronavirus data is compiled The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control’s total COVID-19 case count includes anyone who has tested positive since the pandemic began. The data also include those who have recovered or died. The state agency does not provide an overall, county-by-county number of cases versus the number of people who have recovered. DHEC counts deaths based on where a patient lives rather than where they died.