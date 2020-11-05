15 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Beaufort Co. as DHEC reports ‘medium’ disease risk

Fifteen new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Beaufort County on Thursday, as state health officials again reported that the area has a “medium” level of recent disease activity.

No additional deaths were announced.

Roughly 520 new infections were recorded statewide Thursday, and the percentage of positive viral tests Wednesday spiked to 17.9% in South Carolina. That’s the highest figure in weeks.

Newly conducted tests, meanwhile, have dropped off. Only 2,922 non-antibody test results were reported in S.C. Wednesday.

The World Health Organization has suggested that governments reopen only after the percentage of positive tests remains at 5% or lower for at least two weeks.

Since mid-August, Beaufort County has seen fewer daily cases. But some experts fear a surge of infections as cooler weather sets in and flu season begins.

S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control officials in a news release Thursday warned of a COVID-19 outbreak in Upstate counties and the possible start of a fall surge.

“The increases in case counts, hospitalizations, and deaths across the nation is extremely concerning, and we must double down on our efforts in order to prevent a second wave in South Carolina,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC’s interim director of public health.

In recent days, the positivity rate in S.C. has increased.

Jasper County, meanwhile, is still listed as having “high” recent disease activity. The county reported two new cases and no additional fatalities Thursday.

Local numbers

Viral test results reported Wednesday: 85

Average percent of positive viral tests in the past week: 9.6%

Seven-day average of new cases in Beaufort County: 16.1

Total cases: 6,212 confirmed, according to DHEC

Total deaths: 90 confirmed, according to DHEC

Two-week incidence rate: 132.2 cases per 100,000 people, “moderate”

An incidence rate measures how quickly a disease is spreading through a given population.

Dr. Scott Curry, an infectious disease specialist at the Medical University of South Carolina, said counties should aim to have a two-week incidence rate of less than 50 new cases per 100,000 people.

Statewide numbers

Percent of positive non-antibody tests reported Wednesday: 17.9%

New cases announced Thursday: 524

Total cases: 172,216 confirmed

New deaths announced Thursday: 7

Total deaths: 3,736 confirmed

Cases by ZIP code

Bluffton’s ZIP code of 29910 continues to lead the county with 1,575 cases this year. Beaufort’s 29902 ZIP code, meanwhile, has recorded 1,164 cases since March, the second-highest figure in the county.

Hilton Head’s 29928 ZIP code, covering the southeastern part of the island, has 401 cases. The 29926 ZIP code on the north side has 746 cases, according to DHEC data.

Okatie’s 29909 ZIP code, which includes Sun City Hilton Head, has reported 321 cases.

Coronavirus infections at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island are included in the 29902 ZIP code.

What are DHEC’s recommendations?

State health officials say residents should continue to practice social distancing and should wear a mask in public.

People who are active in the community or those who can’t effectively social distance or wear a mask should be tested for COVID-19 monthly, according to DHEC.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How South Carolina’s coronavirus data is compiled The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control’s total COVID-19 case count includes anyone who has tested positive since the pandemic began. The data also include those who have recovered or died. The state agency does not provide an overall, county-by-county number of cases versus the number of people who have recovered. DHEC counts deaths based on where a patient lives rather than where they died.