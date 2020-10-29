Beaufort County moves from low to medium COVID-19 risk; Jasper County moves to high risk

A COVID-19 death was announced in Beaufort County on Thursday, as state health officials reclassified the area as having a “medium” level of disease activity after a week of low COVID-19 risk.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control classified Beaufort County as having “low” recent disease activity last week. On Thursday, though, that designation was bumped up to “medium.”

The county has seen an uptick in the percentage of positive COVID-19 tests since Oct. 18.

A person described as elderly also died Monday, and 20 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in the county Thursday, according to DHEC.

Jasper County, meanwhile, was classified as having “high” disease activity. School district officials closely monitor that metric when planning to reopen buildings.

Two students at Hardeeville Elementary School tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, according to the Jasper County School District. The school remains open. The Jasper County Sun Times first reported the cases.

Jasper County’s seven-day average of positive COVID-19 tests was 13.5% as of Wednesday. Four new cases were reported in the county Thursday.

Since mid-August, Beaufort County has seen fewer daily cases. But some experts fear a surge of infections as cooler weather sets in and flu season begins.

In recent days, the statewide positivity rate in South Carolina has increased.

The United States has also seen coronavirus hospitalizations rise an estimated 46% nationwide over the past month. The pathogen has hit the Upper Midwest and Mountain West hard.

Local numbers

Viral test results reported Wednesday: 263

Average percent of positive viral tests in the past week: 7.4%

Seven-day average of new cases in Beaufort County: 17.7

Total cases: 6,080 confirmed, according to DHEC

Total deaths: 90 confirmed, according to DHEC

Two-week incidence rate: 118.7 cases per 100,000 people, “moderate”

An incidence rate measures how quickly a disease is spreading through a given population.

Dr. Scott Curry, an infectious disease specialist at the Medical University of South Carolina, said counties should aim to have a two-week incidence rate of less than 50 new cases per 100,000 people.

Statewide numbers

Percent of positive non-antibody tests reported Wednesday: 13.2%

New cases announced Thursday: 918

Total cases: 166,344 confirmed

New deaths announced Thursday: 13

Total deaths: 3,645 confirmed

Cases by ZIP code

Bluffton’s ZIP code of 29910 continues to lead the county with 1,525 cases this year. Beaufort’s 29902 ZIP code, meanwhile, has recorded 1,156 cases since March, the second-highest figure in the county.

Hilton Head’s 29928 ZIP code, covering the southeastern part of the island, has 381 cases. The 29926 ZIP code on the north side has 723 cases, according to DHEC data.

Okatie’s 29909 ZIP code, which includes Sun City Hilton Head, has reported 311 cases.

Coronavirus infections at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island are included in the 29902 ZIP code.

More information on Beaufort County ZIP code data can be found at the following link. Click on it, then click on “Go to Cases,” then click on Beaufort County on the S.C. map: bit.ly/BeaufortCountyZIP

What are DHEC’s recommendations?

State health officials say residents should continue to practice social distancing and should wear a mask in public.

People who are active in the community or those who can’t effectively social distance or wear a mask should be tested for COVID-19 monthly, according to DHEC.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How South Carolina’s coronavirus data is compiled The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control’s total COVID-19 case count includes anyone who has tested positive since the pandemic began. The data also include those who have recovered or died. The state agency does not provide an overall, county-by-county number of cases versus the number of people who have recovered. DHEC counts deaths based on where a patient lives rather than where they died.