13 coronavirus cases logged in Beaufort Co. Wednesday; SC reports high percent positive

Thirteen new COVID-19 cases were reported in Beaufort County on Wednesday.

No additional deaths were announced.

South Carolina, meanwhile, logged a high percentage of positive COVID-19 tests Tuesday, with 15.5% of tests confirming coronavirus infections.

Since mid-August, Beaufort County has seen fewer daily cases. But some experts fear a possible surge of infections as cooler weather sets in and flu season begins.

The United States, meanwhile, has seen coronavirus hospitalizations rise an estimated 46% nationwide over the past month. The pathogen has hit the Upper Midwest and Mountain West hard.

In Beaufort County, COVID-19 hospitalizations have dropped in recent weeks, and state health officials reported that the county had “low” disease activity last Thursday.

Local numbers

Viral test results reported Tuesday: 100

Average percent of positive viral tests in the past week: 7.7%

Seven-day average of new cases in Beaufort County: 18

Total cases: 6,065 confirmed, according to DHEC

Total deaths: 89 confirmed, according to DHEC

Two-week incidence rate: 118.7 cases per 100,000 people, “moderate”

An incidence rate measures how quickly a disease is spreading through a given population.

Dr. Scott Curry, an infectious disease specialist at the Medical University of South Carolina, said counties should aim to have a two-week incidence rate of less than 50 new cases per 100,000 people.

Statewide numbers

Percent of positive non-antibody tests reported Tuesday: 15.5%

New cases announced Wednesday: 636

Total cases: 165,477 confirmed

New deaths announced Wednesday: 32

Total deaths: 3,634 confirmed

Cases by ZIP code

Bluffton’s ZIP code of 29910 continues to lead the county with 1,521 cases this year. Beaufort’s 29902 ZIP code, meanwhile, has recorded 1,155 cases since March, the second-highest figure in the county.

Hilton Head’s 29928 ZIP code, covering the southeastern part of the island, has 379 cases. The 29926 ZIP code on the north side has 718 cases, according to DHEC data.

Okatie’s 29909 ZIP code, which includes Sun City Hilton Head, has reported 309 cases.

Coronavirus infections at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island are included in the 29902 ZIP code.

More information on Beaufort County ZIP code data can be found at the following link. Click on it, then click on “Go to Cases,” then click on Beaufort County on the S.C. map: bit.ly/BeaufortCountyZIP

What are DHEC’s recommendations?

State health officials say residents should continue to practice social distancing and should wear a mask in public.

People who are active in the community or those who can’t effectively social distance or wear a mask should be tested for COVID-19 monthly, according to DHEC.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How South Carolina’s coronavirus data is compiled The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control’s total COVID-19 case count includes anyone who has tested positive since the pandemic began. The data also include those who have recovered or died. The state agency does not provide an overall, county-by-county number of cases versus the number of people who have recovered. DHEC counts deaths based on where a patient lives rather than where they died.