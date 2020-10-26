20 new coronavirus cases in Beaufort County among 755 reported statewide Monday

Twenty new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Beaufort County on Monday.

No additional deaths were announced.

State health officials on Thursday listed Beaufort County as having “low” recent disease activity — the only county in that category statewide.

School districts closely monitor that metric when planning to reopen buildings for in-person classes.

Beaufort Memorial Hospital on Friday also reported just three coronavirus-positive patients. The Hilton Head Regional Healthcare system, meanwhile, was treating five COVID-19 patients as of about 9 a.m. Friday.

Since mid-August, Beaufort County has seen fewer daily cases. But some experts fear a possible surge of infections as cooler weather sets in, flu season begins and kids return to school for face-to-face instruction.

“We really need to brace ourselves,” said Michael Sweat, a professor at the Medical University of South Carolina who leads the COVID-19 Epidemiology Intelligence Project.

The Upper Midwest and Mountain West are experiencing a record-breaking wave of cases and the United States logged its highest daily total of new infections nationwide on Friday.

Local numbers

Viral test results reported Sunday: 283

Average percent of positive viral tests in the past week: 7%

Seven-day average of new cases in Beaufort County: 19

Total cases: 6,043 confirmed, according to DHEC

Total deaths: 88 confirmed, according to DHEC

Two-week incidence rate: 116.6 cases per 100,000 people, “moderate”

An incidence rate measures how quickly a disease is spreading through a given population.

Dr. Scott Curry, an infectious disease specialist at MUSC, said counties should aim to have a two-week incidence rate of less than 50 new cases per 100,000 people.

Statewide numbers

Percent of positive non-antibody tests reported Sunday: 12.3%

New cases announced Monday: 755

Total cases: 163,946 confirmed

New deaths announced Monday: 20

Total deaths: 3,587 confirmed

Cases by ZIP code

Bluffton’s ZIP code of 29910 continues to lead the county with 1,513 cases this year. Beaufort’s 29902 ZIP code, meanwhile, has recorded 1,152 cases since March, the second-highest figure in the county.

Hilton Head’s 29928 ZIP code, covering the southeastern part of the island, has 377 cases. The 29926 ZIP code on the north side has 718 cases, according to DHEC data.

Okatie’s 29909 ZIP code, which includes Sun City Hilton Head, has reported 302 cases.

Coronavirus infections at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island are included in the 29902 ZIP code.

More information on Beaufort County ZIP code data can be found at the following link. Click on it, then click on “Go to Cases,” then click on Beaufort County on the S.C. map: bit.ly/BeaufortCountyZIP

What are DHEC’s recommendations?

State health officials say residents should continue to practice social distancing and should wear a mask in public.

People who are active in the community or those who can’t effectively social distance or wear a mask should be tested for COVID-19 monthly, according to DHEC.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How South Carolina’s coronavirus data is compiled The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control’s total COVID-19 case count includes anyone who has tested positive since the pandemic began. The data also include those who have recovered or died. The state agency does not provide an overall, county-by-county number of cases versus the number of people who have recovered. DHEC counts deaths based on where a patient lives rather than where they died.