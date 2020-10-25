31 coronavirus cases reported in Beaufort County on Sunday, more than 1,000 in SC

State health officials reported another 31 cases of coronavirus in Beaufort County on Sunday.

No additional deaths were reported from the county. Another 1,281 COVID-19 cases were reported throughout the state, with seven more deaths in South Carolina.

DHEC on Thursday listed Beaufort County as having “low” recent disease activity — the only county in that category statewide. School districts closely monitor that ranking when planning to reopen buildings for in-person classes.

The Beaufort County School District has been offering “hybrid” instruction since Oct. 5. Students can opt to attend in-person classes two days a week.

The University of South Carolina Beaufort confirmed Friday five new COVID-19 cases among students, faculty or staff this week, according to school data.

Sixty people connected to campus have been diagnosed with the coronavirus this year, USCB data show.

Since mid-August, Beaufort County has seen fewer daily cases. But some experts fear a possible surge of infections as cooler weather sets in, flu season begins and kids return to school for face-to-face instruction.

Local numbers

Number of viral test results reported Saturday: 431

Average percent positive of viral tests in the past week: 6.6%

Seven-day average of new cases in Beaufort County: 17.3

Two-week incidence rate: 110.3 cases per 100,000 people, “Moderate”

An incidence rate measures how quickly a disease is spreading through a given population.

Dr. Scott Curry, an infectious disease specialist at the Medical University of South Carolina, said counties should aim to have a two-week incidence rate of less than 50 new cases per 100,000 people.

The World Health Organization, meanwhile, has suggested that governments reopen only after the percentage of tests that are positive is below 5% for at least two weeks.

Statewide numbers

Percent positive of non-antibody tests Saturday: 11.1%

New cases announced Sunday: 1,281

Total cases: 163,143

New deaths announced Sunday: 7

Total deaths: 3,567

Experts fear a possible surge of new infections this fall as schools resume in-person classes. At the University of South Carolina, hundreds of students have already been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Cases by ZIP code

Bluffton’s ZIP code of 29910 continues to lead the county with 1,506 cases this year. Beaufort’s 29902 ZIP code, meanwhile, has recorded 1,152 cases since March, the second-highest figure in the county.

Hilton Head Island’s 29928 ZIP code, covering the southeastern part of the island, has 375 cases. The 29926 ZIP code covering the north side has 717 cases, according to DHEC data.

Coronavirus infections at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island are being reported in the 29902 ZIP code.

More information on Beaufort County ZIP code data can be found at the following link. Click on it, then click on “Go to Cases,” then click on Beaufort County on the S.C. map: bit.ly/BeaufortCountyZIP

What are DHEC’s recommendations?

State health officials say residents should continue to practice social distancing and should wear a mask in public. People who are active in the community or can’t effectively social distance or wear a mask should be tested monthly, DHEC says.

“Recently, our (case) numbers have been slowly trending downward,” said Dr. Linda Bell, DHEC’s top epidemiologist, in late August. “For that to continue, we cannot let up.”

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How South Carolina’s coronavirus data is compiled The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control’s total COVID-19 case count includes anyone who has tested positive since the pandemic began. The data also includes those who have recovered or died. The state agency does not provide an overall, county-by-county number of cases versus the number of people who have recovered. DHEC counts deaths based on where a patient lives rather than where they died.