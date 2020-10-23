COVID-19 death announced in Beaufort Co. after DHEC reports ‘low’ local disease activity

Another COVID-19 death was recorded in Beaufort County on Friday, a day after state health officials classified the area as having “low” recent disease activity.

A person described as elderly died Wednesday after contracting the coronavirus, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Seventeen new infections were also reported in the county Friday.

DHEC on Thursday listed Beaufort County as having “low” recent disease activity — the only county in that category statewide.

School districts closely monitor that ranking when planning to reopen buildings for in-person classes.

The Beaufort County School District has been offering “hybrid” instruction since Oct. 5. Students can opt to attend in-person classes two days a week.

The University of South Carolina Beaufort, meanwhile, confirmed five new COVID-19 cases among students, faculty or staff this week, according to school data updated Friday.

Sixty people connected to campus have been diagnosed with the disease this year, USCB data show.

Since mid-August, Beaufort County has seen fewer daily cases. But some experts fear a possible surge of infections as cooler weather sets in, flu season begins and kids return to school for face-to-face instruction.

Local numbers

Viral test results reported Thursday: 269

Average percent of positive viral tests in the past week: 5.9%

Seven-day average of new cases in Beaufort County: 14.8

Total cases: 5,980 confirmed, according to DHEC

Total deaths: 88 confirmed, according to DHEC

Two-week incidence rate: 105.1 cases per 100,000 people, “moderate”

An incidence rate measures how quickly a disease is spreading through a given population.

Dr. Scott Curry, an infectious disease specialist at the Medical University of South Carolina, said counties should aim to have a two-week incidence rate of less than 50 new cases per 100,000 people.

Statewide numbers

Percent of positive non-antibody tests reported Thursday: 12.3%

New cases announced Friday: 784

Total cases: 161,235 confirmed

New deaths announced Friday: 18

Total deaths: 3,545 confirmed

Cases by ZIP code

Bluffton’s ZIP code of 29910 continues to lead the county with 1,490 cases this year. Beaufort’s 29902 ZIP code, meanwhile, has recorded 1,149 cases since March, the second-highest figure in the county.

Hilton Head’s 29928 ZIP code, covering the southeastern part of the island, has 371 cases. The 29926 ZIP code on the north side has 712 cases, according to DHEC data.

Coronavirus infections at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island are being reported in the 29902 ZIP code.

More information on Beaufort County ZIP code data can be found at the following link. Click on it, then click on “Go to Cases,” then click on Beaufort County on the S.C. map: bit.ly/BeaufortCountyZIP

What are DHEC’s recommendations?

State health officials say residents should continue to practice social distancing and should wear a mask in public.

People who are active in the community or those who can’t effectively social distance or wear a mask should be tested for COVID-19 monthly, according to DHEC.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How South Carolina’s coronavirus data is compiled The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control’s total COVID-19 case count includes anyone who has tested positive since the pandemic began. The data also includes those who have recovered or died. The state agency does not provide an overall, county-by-county number of cases versus the number of people who have recovered. DHEC counts deaths based on where a patient lives rather than where they died.