22 coronavirus cases, no deaths recorded in Beaufort Co. as SC sees over 900 infections

Twenty-two new coronavirus cases were reported in Beaufort County on Thursday. One probable case was also announced.

No additional deaths were recorded in the county.

Forty new fatalities from COVID-19 were announced elsewhere in the state Thursday. Over 900 infections were also confirmed.

Since mid-August, Beaufort County has seen fewer daily cases. But some experts fear a possible surge of infections as cooler weather sets in, flu season begins and kids return to school for face-to-face instruction.

Dozens of Hilton Head High School students entered into quarantine this week due to COVID-19 cases.

A member of the school’s varsity football team tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a Wednesday email from a principal.

Because of that, the entire team — roughly 25 students — will be quarantining until Nov. 3.

Local numbers

Viral test results reported Wednesday: 339

Average percent of positive viral tests in the past week: 6%

Seven-day average of new cases in Beaufort County: 14.1

Total cases: 5,935 confirmed, according to DHEC

Total deaths: 87 confirmed, according to DHEC

Two-week incidence rate: 107.2 cases per 100,000 people, “moderate”

An incidence rate measures how quickly a disease is spreading through a given population.

Dr. Scott Curry, an infectious disease specialist at the Medical University of South Carolina, said counties should aim to have a two-week incidence rate of less than 50 new cases per 100,000 people.

Statewide numbers

Percent of positive non-antibody tests reported Wednesday: 12.9%

New cases announced Thursday: 921

Total cases: 160,384 confirmed

New deaths announced Thursday: 40

Total deaths: 3,526 confirmed

Cases by ZIP code

Bluffton’s ZIP code of 29910 continues to lead the county with 1,486 cases this year. Beaufort’s 29902 ZIP code, meanwhile, has recorded 1,149 cases since March, the second-highest figure in the county.

Hilton Head’s 29928 ZIP code, covering the southeastern part of the island, has 368 cases. The 29926 ZIP code on the north side has 709 cases, according to DHEC data.

Coronavirus infections at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island are being reported in the 29902 ZIP code.

More information on Beaufort County ZIP code data can be found at the following link. Click on it, then click on “Go to Cases,” then click on Beaufort County on the S.C. map: bit.ly/BeaufortCountyZIP

What are DHEC’s recommendations?

State health officials say residents should continue to practice social distancing and should wear a mask in public.

People who are active in the community or those who can’t effectively social distance or wear a mask should be tested for COVID-19 monthly, according to DHEC.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How South Carolina’s coronavirus data is compiled The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control’s total COVID-19 case count includes anyone who has tested positive since the pandemic began. The data also includes those who have recovered or died. The state agency does not provide an overall, county-by-county number of cases versus the number of people who have recovered. DHEC counts deaths based on where a patient lives rather than where they died.