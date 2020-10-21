13 coronavirus cases, no deaths announced in Beaufort County Wednesday

Thirteen new COVID-19 cases were reported in Beaufort County on Wednesday. Two probable cases were also announced.

No new deaths were recorded.

Since mid-August, Beaufort County has seen fewer daily cases. But some experts fear a possible surge of infections as cooler weather sets in, flu season begins and kids return to school for face-to-face instruction.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, meanwhile, recently began offering free saliva testing kits at local health departments in Beaufort and Jasper counties as part of a pilot project.

“This could be a real game-changer,” said state Sen. Tom Davis (R-Beaufort) last week. “You can get a great number of tests done in less time.”

Cases are rising around some parts of the country, according to Johns Hopkins University data. The Midwest has been particularly hit hard.

Local numbers

Viral test results reported Tuesday: 271

Average percent of positive viral tests in the past week: 5.4%

Seven-day average of new cases in Beaufort County: 13.2

Total cases: 5,935 confirmed, according to DHEC

Total deaths: 87 confirmed, according to DHEC

Two-week incidence rate: 107.7 cases per 100,000 people, “moderate”

An incidence rate measures how quickly a disease is spreading through a given population.

Dr. Scott Curry, an infectious disease specialist at the Medical University of South Carolina, said counties should aim to have a two-week incidence rate of less than 50 new cases per 100,000 people.

Statewide numbers

Percent of positive non-antibody tests reported Tuesday: 11.9%

New cases announced Wednesday: 686

Total cases: 159,443 confirmed

New deaths announced Wednesday: 11

Total deaths: 3,487 confirmed

Cases by ZIP code

Bluffton’s ZIP code of 29910 continues to lead the county with 1,477 cases this year. Beaufort’s 29902 ZIP code, meanwhile, has recorded 1,148 cases since March, the second-highest figure in the county.

Hilton Head’s 29928 ZIP code, covering the southeastern part of the island, has 366 cases. The 29926 ZIP code on the north side has 706 cases, according to DHEC data.

Coronavirus infections at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island are being reported in the 29902 ZIP code.

More information on Beaufort County ZIP code data can be found at the following link. Click on it, then click on “Go to Cases,” then click on Beaufort County on the S.C. map: bit.ly/BeaufortCountyZIP

What are DHEC’s recommendations?

State health officials say residents should continue to practice social distancing and should wear a mask in public.

People who are active in the community or those who can’t effectively social distance or wear a mask should be tested for COVID-19 monthly, according to DHEC.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How South Carolina’s coronavirus data is compiled The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control’s total COVID-19 case count includes anyone who has tested positive since the pandemic began. The data also includes those who have recovered or died. The state agency does not provide an overall, county-by-county number of cases versus the number of people who have recovered. DHEC counts deaths based on where a patient lives rather than where they died.