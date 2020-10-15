16 coronavirus cases announced in Beaufort Co. as SC reports over 1,000 new infections

Sixteen new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Beaufort County on Thursday.

No additional deaths were announced.

Health officials, meanwhile, for the first time in a month confirmed more than 1,000 new coronavirus cases statewide in a day.

Since mid-August, Beaufort County has seen fewer daily cases. But some experts fear a possible surge of infections as cooler weather sets in, flu season begins and kids return to schools for face-to-face instruction.

Since resuming in-person classes Oct. 5, four Beaufort County schools have reported five new COVID-19 cases, district officials said Wednesday.

According to district spokeswoman Candace Bruder, none of the cases reported since Oct. 5 has resulted in a widespread quarantine.

Three of the cases are hybrid students attending classes in school buildings, with two at Hilton Head Island High School and one at H.E. McCracken Middle School.

The remaining two are virtual students: One at Beaufort High School and one at Whale Branch Early College High School.

Roughly 60% of the district’s 22,000-plus students opted for hybrid instruction, while the remaining 40% chose to remain completely online.

Superintendent Frank Rodriguez in September said he would like to spend “at least four weeks” in the hybrid model before transitioning to five days a week of face-to-face classes for students.

States around the Midwest, meanwhile, have logged record-high case counts this week and infections are rising around the country, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Local numbers

Viral test results reported Wednesday: No data seemed to be available Thursday

Average percent of positive viral tests in the past week: No data seemed to be available Thursday

Seven-day average of new cases in Beaufort County: 12.7

Total cases: 5,858 confirmed, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control

Total deaths: 86 confirmed, according to DHEC

Two-week incidence rate: 109.8 cases per 100,000 people, “moderate”

An incidence rate measures how quickly a disease is spreading through a given population.

Dr. Scott Curry, an infectious disease specialist at the Medical University of South Carolina, said counties should aim to have a two-week incidence rate of less than 50 new cases per 100,000 people.

Statewide numbers

Percent of positive non-antibody tests reported Wednesday: 12.7%

New cases announced Thursday: 1,072

Total cases: 154,869 confirmed

New deaths announced Thursday: 11

Total deaths: 3,400 confirmed

Cases by ZIP code

Bluffton’s ZIP code of 29910 continues to lead the county with 1,456 cases this year. Beaufort’s 29902 ZIP code, meanwhile, has recorded 1,137 cases since March, the second-highest figure in the county.

Hilton Head’s 29928 ZIP code, covering the southeastern part of the island, has 362 cases. The 29926 ZIP code on the north side has 689 cases, according to DHEC data.

Coronavirus infections at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island are being reported in the 29902 ZIP code.

More information on Beaufort County ZIP code data can be found at the following link. Click on it, then click on “Go to Cases,” then click on Beaufort County on the S.C. map: bit.ly/BeaufortCountyZIP

What are DHEC’s recommendations?

State health officials say residents should continue to practice social distancing and should wear a mask in public.

People who are active in the community or those who can’t effectively social distance or wear a mask should be tested for COVID-19 monthly, according to DHEC.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How South Carolina’s coronavirus data is compiled The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control’s total COVID-19 case count includes anyone who has tested positive since the pandemic began. The data also includes those who have recovered or died. The state agency does not provide an overall, county-by-county number of cases versus the number of people who have recovered. DHEC counts deaths based on where a patient lives rather than where they died.