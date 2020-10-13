1 probable COVID-19 death, 5 new cases reported in Beaufort Co. Tuesday

A probable COVID-19 death was recorded in Beaufort County on Tuesday.

The person’s age is still under investigation. The death occurred Oct. 5, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

A probable death, according to DHEC, refers to someone who did not receive a coronavirus test result from a lab but had COVID-19 listed on their death certificate as the cause of death or a contributing factor.

Five new COVID-19 cases were also confirmed in the county Tuesday. Two probable cases were reported.

Since mid-August, Beaufort County has seen fewer daily cases. But some experts fear a possible surge of infections as face-to-face instruction resumes at schools.

Flu season and colder weather are also causes for concern, experts say. The New York Times on Monday reported that cases are rising around the world, including in most of the United States. Areas across the Midwest are logging record-high case counts, according to The Washington Post.

The Beaufort County Council, meanwhile, on Monday voted to not extend a mask mandate for unincorporated parts of the county. The ordinance, which required people to wear face coverings or masks inside all commercial and public buildings, is set to expire late next week.

Seven members voted in favor of re-upping the mandate, but the emergency ordinance needed eight votes to pass.

Local numbers

Viral test results reported Monday: 250

Average percent of positive viral tests in the past week: 5.3%

Seven-day average of new cases in Beaufort County: 15.5

Total cases: 5,826 confirmed, according to DHEC

Total deaths: 86 confirmed, according to DHEC

Two-week incidence rate: 107.2 cases per 100,000 people, “moderate”

An incidence rate measures how quickly a disease is spreading through a given population.

Dr. Scott Curry, an infectious disease specialist at the Medical University of South Carolina, said counties should aim to have a two-week incidence rate of less than 50 new cases per 100,000 people.

Statewide numbers

Percent of positive non-antibody tests reported Monday: 10.2%

New cases announced Tuesday: 629

Total cases: 152,963 confirmed

New deaths announced Tuesday: 14

Total deaths: 3,371 confirmed

Cases by ZIP code

Bluffton’s ZIP code of 29910 continues to lead the county with 1,446 cases this year. Beaufort’s 29902 ZIP code, meanwhile, has recorded 1,138 cases since March, the second-highest figure in the county.

Hilton Head’s 29928 ZIP code, covering the southeastern part of the island, has 361 cases. The 29926 ZIP code on the north side has 687 cases, according to DHEC data.

Coronavirus infections at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island are being reported in the 29902 ZIP code.

More information on Beaufort County ZIP code data can be found at the following link. Click on it, then click on “Go to Cases,” then click on Beaufort County on the S.C. map: bit.ly/BeaufortCountyZIP

What are DHEC’s recommendations?

State health officials say residents should continue to practice social distancing and should wear a mask in public.

People who are active in the community or those who can’t effectively social distance or wear a mask should be tested for COVID-19 monthly, according to DHEC.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How South Carolina’s coronavirus data is compiled The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control’s total COVID-19 case count includes anyone who has tested positive since the pandemic began. The data also includes those who have recovered or died. The state agency does not provide an overall, county-by-county number of cases versus the number of people who have recovered. DHEC counts deaths based on where a patient lives rather than where they died.