Hilton Head again extends face mask requirement for restaurants, stores

Hilton Head Island’s Town Council voted unanimously Tuesday night to extend the town’s face mask requirement for commercial spaces.

The ordinance will expire on Dec. 5 if it hasn’t already been repealed by the council.

Hilton Head’s mask rule extends to all commercial spaces, including grocery stores, restaurants, bars, gyms, stores, hotel lobbies and other businesses.

The rule allows patrons to take off their mask while actively eating or drinking. People are exempt if they have a medical condition barring them from being able to safely wear a face mask.

The vote followed discussion by the council Tuesday after several members of the public opposed to the extension commented.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in South Carolina and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“This is not a political decision,” Ward 4 representative Tamara Becker said. “This is a decision that is weighed heavily in favor of protecting our aged population on this island and all that comes with that.”

Venessa Abaugh, left, helps her daughter Aubrey, 6.5-years old, center, with her face covering as her youngest daughter, Avery, 4.5-years old, front, waits to be fitted with her new mask on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Custom Face Mask in Coligny Plaza Shopping Center on Hilton Head Island. “I never thought we’d be shopping for face masks while on vacation,” the Columbus, Ohio resident said as they looked at design variations at the shopping kiosk. Wearing face masks is nothing new to the visiting Ohioans, if you don’t wear them, Abaugh said “people look at you like you have the plague.” Drew Martin dmartin@islandpacket.com

The vote comes as at least one group has formed to oppose any type of mask requirement on the island.

No Mask Required HHI has launched a website and petition advocating the removal of all mask requirements.

People who signed the petition were prompted to submit comments to the town council prior to Tuesday’s meeting. Several repeated claims that masks do not slow the spread of the virus.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control and dozens of peer-reviewed studies have found face masks help to slow the spread of the coronavirus.