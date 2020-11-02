Hilton Head’s largest home is on the market. Take a look inside the $12.5M mansion

The home at 80 Bridgetown Lane isn’t subtle.

It’s 18,000 square feet, and stands out proudly on the waters of Broad Creek on Hilton Head Island.

The home, which is in Wexford, is visible from the Cross Island Parkway. Drivers on the bridge sometimes assume the massive home is the gated community’s clubhouse.

But the white single-family home is on the market for $12.5 million, making it the most expensive non-oceanfront home ever listed on the island.

With features such as stained glass from Italy, Amsterdam, Spain, and Turkey, a walk through the home is like an international adventure.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

An aerial view of the home at 80 Bridgetown Lane on Hilton Head Island. Hilton Head Multiple Listing Service

As the coronavirus pandemic wears on, Hilton Head’s real estate market has been hot with home purchases. Wealthy families looking to get out of cities, work remotely and attend school online have found solace on Hilton Head.

“Home sales traditionally taper off toward the end of the year, but in September they surged beyond what we normally see during this season,” said Lawrence Yun, the National Association of Realtors’ chief economist. “I would attribute this jump to record-low interest rates and an abundance of buyers in the marketplace, including buyers of vacation homes given the greater flexibility to work from home.”

Closed sales during September were up 65% on Hilton Head Island and up 49% in Beaufort and Charleston, according to the S.C. Realtors Association.

New listings in Beaufort County were up by 48.9%. The median sales price was also up 26.6%, to $293,758.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Here are seven features of the massive home, the largest on Hilton Head:

1. It’s actually on two separate lots

The home is on two waterfront lots in Wexford that total just over one acre.

From the water, the main house and guest house have uninterrupted views of Broad Creek and face west toward the sunset. The property has two boat docks and an observation pier.

There are eight bedrooms and 15 bathrooms at the estate, along with a seven-car garage.

2. It has its own bowling alley

Talk about a different kind of strike out.

The home comes equipped with a two-lane bowling alley in the guest house.

Next to the bowling alley are private locker rooms for bowling gear and restrooms.

A two-lane bowling alley inside a home listed for $12.5 million in Wexford on Hilton Head Island. Hilton Head Multiple Listing Service

3. The home has a private spa

Need to relax?

In the main house, a massive spa area includes a lap pool, steam room and massage room.

The massage room features ceiling murals and a small hair salon setup.

A lap pool inside a home listed for $12.5 million on Hilton Head Island. Hilton Head Multiple Listing Service

4. The kitchen is a chef’s dream

The home’s main kitchen includes a fireplace, Viking Professional six-burner gas cooktop, plus two grill cooktops and double ovens.

It has a built-in Miele coffee/cappuccino machine, microwave convection oven, warming drawer, Subzero 78-bottle wine fridge, two fridge drawers, walk-in pantry, two dishwashers, farmhouse sink, and Kohler Pro-Cooker dual-purpose sink.

The kitchen at a home in Wexford on Hilton Head Island listed for $12.5 million. It includes a fireplace, Viking Professional six burner gas cooktop plus two grill cooktops and double ovens. It has a built-in Miele coffee/cappuccino machine, microwave convection oven, warming drawer, Subzero 78-bottle wine fridge, two fridge drawers, walk in pantry, two dishwashers, farmhouse sink, and Kohler Pro-Cooker dual-purpose sink. Hilton Head Multiple Listing Service

But that kitchen isn’t the only one in the home.

On the second floor, there’s a tea room with a kitchenette and mini fridge for snacks and beverages.

Off the main home’s game room is a fully stocked wet bar with commercial bar equipment.

In the guest house, there is another full bar and a full-size kitchen, complete with Viking Professional six-burner gas cooktop plus extra-large cooktop, oven, and professional Garland griddle.

The guest house at 80 Bridgetown Lane features a large taxidermy display. The home, not including its furnishings, is listed for sale at $12.5 million. Hilton Head Multiple Listing Service virtual tour

5. It has a movie theater

As if there were a shortage of things to do in the house, it also features a 10-seat, split-level movie theater in the main house.

While the projector shows your favorite film, you can enjoy fresh popcorn from the nearby popcorn maker.

A private movie theater is another feature of a home listed for $12.5 million on Hilton Head Island. Hilton Head Multiple Listing Service

6. There’s room for over 1,000 wine bottles

The home’s wine refrigerator and wine cellar have space for 1,178 bottles of wine.

The medieval-style wine cellar, located off the garage below the kitchen, also features space for wine tasting.

Hilton Head Multiple Listing Service

7. It’s the second most expensive house ever listed on Hilton Head

According to the Hilton Head Multiple Listing Service, the most expensive home to be listed on the island was a Sea Pines property priced at $14 million in 2014, real estate agent Mark Lynch told The Island Packet.

However, 80 Bridgetown Lane is the most expensive non-oceanfront home on Hilton Head Island to be listed for sale, he said.

The home’s massive price tag (which equates to about $54,000 per month, by the way) comes with about $36,000 in property taxes each year, according to Zillow.

The house outprices some high-profile homes on the market right now, including Justin Bieber’s Beverly Hills home, which was listed for $9 million.

It also blows Wexford’s other high-profile home sale out of the water: Michael Jordan’s home, which was listed in 2017 for $749,000.