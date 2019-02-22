Here’s how much Beaufort Co. home sellers made off their houses in 2018

Home prices are going up throughout the Hilton Head Island area and parts of Beaufort County with more homes on the market and more sales happening.
Home sellers are also making more each year.
Average sale prices rose to $405,946 in 2018, according to the Hilton Head Area Association of Realtors’ annual report based on statistics from the Hilton Head Market Listing Service.
The average sale prices are the highest the Hilton Head area has seen since 2008, according to Colette Stevenson, CEO of the Hilton Head MLS.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Island Packet
#ReadLocal
The price is up 4.7 percent from average sales in 2017 of $387,691. The 2017 prices also rose 3.2 percent form $375,702 in 2016.
“Up until this point, I think there has been kind of a confidence factor involved (in buying homes), and people feel like they can invest in a second home,” Stevenson said Thursday.
The Lowcountry Regional MLS, which covers both Beaufort and Jasper counties, reported average sales prices of $270,697 in 2018. The number is up from an average sales price of $245,000 in 2017.
Over the last three years, home sellers in the Hilton Head area are also making more from their listing prices while percentages are staying relatively steady north of the Broad River.
In 2018, home sellers made an average of 96.6 percent of their listing prices, the Hilton Head report said. Percent of listing prices received has steadily increased .4 percent in both 2017 and 2018 from each prior year.
Stevenson credits the increase of listing price percentage received by home sellers to Realtors who advise their clients of proper listing prices based on the home, area and overall market.
“They have just been very good at pricing the properties at the market value,” she said of home sellers and Realtors. “When they do that, it’s hard for someone to negotiate that value when it’s substantiated by the market.”
Meanwhile, north of the Broad River and in Jasper County, sellers made 95.07 percent off their listing prices last year, according to the Lowcountry Regional MLS. That number only declined slightly from 2017 when sellers made 95.29 percent.
Comments