Is ‘Major League’ actor Tom Berenger leaving Beaufort Co.? His stuff is up for sale

Actor Tom Berenger, who is perhaps most known for his Academy Award-nominated role in “Platoon” and his role as catcher Jake Taylor in the “Major League” films, is holding an estate sale at his Okatie home.
The sale, hosted by Relics Estate Sales and Consignments in Bluffton, closes at 3 p.m. Friday but will reopen Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Items include signed memorabilia from the “Major League” baseball movies from the 1990s, as well as personal furniture, jewelry, art, Native American-themed rugs and sports equipment.
Berenger’s home, which property records show he’s owned since 2003, sits at 67 Camp St. Marys Road on the Okatie River. The house itself is currently listed at $1.3 million but is under contract, which Charter One Realty confirmed Friday.
Berenger’s wife, Laura Moore, confirmed on her Facebook page Friday that the couple is moving out of their Lowcountry home and downsizing to living out of an RV and driving across the country.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Although the exact number of items for sale is unclear, EstateSales.org shows 51 images on its website. Relics said Friday that the turnout is busy today but was not sure how many items had sold.
On Saturday, all items still not sold will be marked at 50 percent off their original prices, with items remaining by the last hour of the sale marked at 75 percent off, Relics said. Cash and credit cards, but not checks, will be accepted.
Comments