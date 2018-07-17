Remember that proposed 7-building timeshare on Hilton Head? Plans for it have changed

A plan for a seven-building timeshare resort proposed for the north end of Hilton Head Island no longer includes lockout units.
After another preliminary planning meeting with town staff Monday, John Garceau of engineering firm Thomas and Hutton said the proposal no longer includes lockouts, and that the number of units has decreased. Lockouts divide housing units into two or more by locking or sealing a door.
According to the project plans, there will be three four-story and four three-story residential buildings with a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units. The total number of units is now 132, down from 148, which counted lockouts as half a unit.
HH Island Acquisition Partners LLC wants to construct the resort along Folly Field Road — close to Islanders Beach Park — on an 8.4-acre piece of property. The land is the site of the Port Royal Racquet Club, according to application materials submitted to the town.
The resort would be operated by Bluegreen Vacations, a Florida-based timeshare company, according to application documents.
The revised plans call for approximately 164 parking spaces, an increase from 141. There will also be bike parking and an electric vehicle charging station.
Another change includes constructing the resort in a single phase rather than two. Amenities will include a pool, hammock garden, a lounge area with outdoor dining and a play area for children.
The development received initial, unanimous approval from the town’s Design Review Board on June 12.
Chris Darnell, urban designer for the town, said Monday the project still needs a final approval from the board. In addition, a staff-level development plan review is required.
Brett Callaghan of HH Island Acquisition Partners said last month there is no firm construction timeline, but that he expects to break ground in about six months.
Garceau said Monday there is not yet an estimate on how long construction would take. None of the application documents specified the cost of the project.
Remnants of the Port Royal Racquet Club will remain on the site, including existing parking spaces, a club building and tennis courts.
The plans for the resort have changed once before.
Last year, the proposal called for a 20-building resort with 80 units. That development plan was withdrawn from the Design Review Board at its March 18, 2018 meeting.
The Folly Field area was rezoned to allow resort development in 2015.
