You’ll pay more to get into Sea Pines soon. Here’s what you need to know

Sea Pines visitors will be asked to pay more at the gate beginning August 1.
The price of a daily visitor pass will increase from $6 to $8 year-round, according to a news release from Sea Pines Community Services Associates.
The $10 fee for commercial vehicles remains the same.
This change comes after a resolution to increase the fee was passed at a special meeting of CSA last week, the release said.
"This daily visitor gate fee increase will allow us to address critical projects for the Sea Pines community, including funding improvements to increase efficiencies at our existing gate entrances and other vital community improvements,” said Bret Martin, president of CSA, in the release.
If the number of daily visitors remains consistent, the fee may increase to $9 and ultimately $10 over the next several years, CSA said previously.
Michael Tucker, vice chairman of CSA, said the $8 fee will likely generate $550,00 to $560,000 in additional revenue each year.
"This is the largest increase we've been able to bring all parties together on," Tucker said Wednesday. "This is just a good step in increasing our revenue stream."
The potential for a gate fee increase has been discussed several times within the last year.
CSA originally hoped to increase the fee by June 1, but the proposed hike was challenged by a commercial member.
In order for the fee to increase, it must be approved in writing by CSA, the Sea Pines Resort and "commercial interests" — the shops at Sea Pines Center.
Tucker declined to name the commercial interest that opposed the new gate fee, but said the delay in implementation was necessary because CSA sought legal advice.
In 2017, CSA approved the $10 gate fee for commercial vehicles. The last increase to the daily visitor gate fee was in 2014, when it was raised from $5 to $6, according to the release.
CSA announced earlier this year it plans to redevelop 14 Greenwood Drive, currently the site of the Gallery of Shops, into a new pass office. The plan includes five booths to issue passes to make the process "five times as fast," Martin said at the annual CSA meeting in April.
