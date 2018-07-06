Bluffton apartment proposal sparks a fight. Here's where, why and who's squaring off

The Crescent neighborhood is known around Bluffton for its Arnold Palmer-designed golf course, more than 400 homes and lush greenery.
It's also known for opposing development that residents feel might threaten their quality of life.
In June of 2016, the Walmart and Sam's Club complex at the intersection of U.S. 278 and S.C. 46 drew the ire of Crescent residents who considered the look unseemly. That opposition resulted in the planting of several trees around the retail center as a way to soften its impact on the view.
Now, residents have turned their attention to the proposed construction of Osprey Cove, a four-building, 45-apartment complex that targets workforce housing.
The apartments would be located between the Best Buy and Petco shopping center along U.S. 278 and The Crescent neighborhood. Details on the projected costs of construction, as well as rental rates were not available Friday.
Residents say the apartments, which Beaufort County staff approved in April, violate an easement agreement The Crescent signed with the county in October of 2005. They contend the agreement allows office space — but not apartments — to be built there.
Developer Osprey Cove SC, LLC contends the easement allows the apartments to be constructed.
On Monday, The Crescent appealed the project's approval by the Staff Review Team to the county's Planning Commission. That hearing was attended by residents, a representative of the developer and a SRT representative.
After more than three hours of arguments, the commission kicked the decision back to the SRT. That group will hold another hearing at 11 a.m. on July 11 to determine the fate of Osprey Cove.
Chet Williams, who represents The Crescent Property Owners Association, was satisfied with the outcome of Monday's hearing.
"Our goal was to have the Planning Commission correct errors made by the SRT," Williams said. "We consider it successful to have this sent back (to the SRT) for further review."
But Mike Thomas, developer and buildings designer with Osprey Cove, was also optimistic in the wake of the decision and expects the project will continue as planned.
"If there is a document that specifically says 'you can't build apartments here,' I have not seen that document," Thomas said.
But Eric Greenway, the county's community development director and chairman of the SRT, said he isn't sure his team should be making a decision on the apartment complex at all.
He said the easement raises questions the SRT might not be qualified to answer.
"...I believe this issue is more suited to go to court and be heard before a judge," Greenway said.
The affordable housing issue is not a new one in Beaufort County, as evidenced by a recent survey conducted by the county. However, the easement at the center of the current controversy precedes the workforce housing issue.
