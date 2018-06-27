Pat Conroy's Beaufort County home could be yours. Here's what the property includes

The Beaufort County home where Pat Conroy wrote several of his books is on the market.
The late best-selling Beaufort author's Fripp Island home is for sale, listed this month for $475,000. The three-bedroom, 2,300-square-foot home is on the island's Blue Heron Lake, according to the real estate listing.
Conroy moved to Fripp Island in 1992.
"The people of Fripp Island are very nice to me," Conroy told Southern Living magazine in 2004. "They leave me alone and let me write."
The home is where he finished "Beach Music." Several other books, including "My Losing Season," "South of Broad" and "My Reading Life" were published while Conroy lived on Fripp.
Conroy's wife, fellow author Cassandra King, also had a writing room in the home.
Some of Conroy's furniture, including his large writing desk and chair, have been moved to the Pat Conroy Literary Center in downtown Beaufort. But some of the furnishings will be sold with the house, including a large dining table where Conroy hosted gatherings of family and friends, according to the listing.
Conroy's six-passenger, Gamecocks golf cart will come with the property.
Conroy died March 4, 2016, at his home in Beaufort.
Columnist and senior editor David Lauderdale contributed to this report.
