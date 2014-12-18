Business

Where in SC can you buy beer and wine on Sunday?

December 18, 2014 11:30 AM

South Carolina’s Sunday liquor laws range depending on location. Here are the counties and cities that allow beer and wine sales on Sundays:

CountiesLocal Option? (where you can buy beer, wine and liquor at permitted restaurants on Sundays)7-Day Beer & Wine (where you can buy beer and wine at convenient and grocery stores on Sundays)
BeaufortYESYES
BerkeleyYESYES
CharlestonYESYES
ColletonYESYES
DorchesterYESYES
GeorgetownYESYES
GreenwoodYESNO
HorryYESYES
JasperYESYES
KershawYESYES
LancasterYESNO
LexingtonYESNO
MarionYESYES
NewberryYESYES
OconeeYESYES
Richland *YESYES*
SaludaYESYES
Spartanburg **YESNO
YorkYESYES

*Richland County 7-day beer and wine sales are for the unincorporated areas of Richland County only.

**Excluding Wellford

CitiesLocal Option? (where you can buy beer, wine and liquor at permitted restaurants on Sundays)7-Day Beer & Wine (where you can buy beer and wine at convenient and grocery stores on Sundays)
AikenYESYES
AndersonYESNO
ChapinYESYES
ChesterYESYES
ClemsonYESNO
Columbia (Richland County)YESYES
Edisto BeachYESYES
ElginYESYES
FlorenceYESNO
Fountain InnYESYES
GreenvilleYESYES
GreerYESNO
HardeevilleYESNO
IrmoYESYES
Lake CityYESYES
LexingtonYESYES
MauldinYESYES
North AugustaYESYES
PendeltonYESYES
SanteeYESNO
SenecaYESYES
SimpsonvilleYESYES
SumterYESNO
Travelers RestYESYES
WalterboroYESYES
YemasseeYESYES
  • 7-Day beer & wine permits can sell beer and wine seven days a week and 24 hours a day.
  • Local option permits allow food establishments to possess, sell, and consume alcoholic liquors, beer, and wine Sunday morning 12 a.m. - 2: a.m. and 10 a.m. - 12 a.m. Monday.



Source: SC Department of Revenue

