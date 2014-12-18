Where in SC can you buy beer and wine on Sunday?

South Carolina’s Sunday liquor laws range depending on location. Here are the counties and cities that allow beer and wine sales on Sundays:

Counties Local Option? (where you can buy beer, wine and liquor at permitted restaurants on Sundays) 7-Day Beer & Wine (where you can buy beer and wine at convenient and grocery stores on Sundays) Beaufort YES YES Berkeley YES YES Charleston YES YES Colleton YES YES Dorchester YES YES Georgetown YES YES Greenwood YES NO Horry YES YES Jasper YES YES Kershaw YES YES Lancaster YES NO Lexington YES NO Marion YES YES Newberry YES YES Oconee YES YES Richland * YES YES* Saluda YES YES Spartanburg ** YES NO York YES YES

*Richland County 7-day beer and wine sales are for the unincorporated areas of Richland County only.

Cities Local Option? (where you can buy beer, wine and liquor at permitted restaurants on Sundays) 7-Day Beer & Wine (where you can buy beer and wine at convenient and grocery stores on Sundays) Aiken YES YES Anderson YES NO Chapin YES YES Chester YES YES Clemson YES NO Columbia (Richland County) YES YES Edisto Beach YES YES Elgin YES YES Florence YES NO Fountain Inn YES YES Greenville YES YES Greer YES NO Hardeeville YES NO Irmo YES YES Lake City YES YES Lexington YES YES Mauldin YES YES North Augusta YES YES Pendelton YES YES Santee YES NO Seneca YES YES Simpsonville YES YES Sumter YES NO Travelers Rest YES YES Walterboro YES YES Yemassee YES YES

7-Day beer & wine permits can sell beer and wine seven days a week and 24 hours a day.

Local option permits allow food establishments to possess, sell, and consume alcoholic liquors, beer, and wine Sunday morning 12 a.m. - 2: a.m. and 10 a.m. - 12 a.m. Monday.







Source: SC Department of Revenue