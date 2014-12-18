Where in SC can you buy beer and wine on Sunday?

South Carolina’s Sunday liquor laws range depending on location. Here are the counties and cities that allow beer and wine sales on Sundays:
|Counties
|Local Option? (where you can buy beer, wine and liquor at permitted restaurants on Sundays)
|7-Day Beer & Wine (where you can buy beer and wine at convenient and grocery stores on Sundays)
|Beaufort
|YES
|YES
|Berkeley
|YES
|YES
|Charleston
|YES
|YES
|Colleton
|YES
|YES
|Dorchester
|YES
|YES
|Georgetown
|YES
|YES
|Greenwood
|YES
|NO
|Horry
|YES
|YES
|Jasper
|YES
|YES
|Kershaw
|YES
|YES
|Lancaster
|YES
|NO
|Lexington
|YES
|NO
|Marion
|YES
|YES
|Newberry
|YES
|YES
|Oconee
|YES
|YES
|Richland *
|YES
|YES*
|Saluda
|YES
|YES
|Spartanburg **
|YES
|NO
|York
|YES
|YES
*Richland County 7-day beer and wine sales are for the unincorporated areas of Richland County only.
**Excluding Wellford
|Cities
|Local Option? (where you can buy beer, wine and liquor at permitted restaurants on Sundays)
|7-Day Beer & Wine (where you can buy beer and wine at convenient and grocery stores on Sundays)
|Aiken
|YES
|YES
|Anderson
|YES
|NO
|Chapin
|YES
|YES
|Chester
|YES
|YES
|Clemson
|YES
|NO
|Columbia (Richland County)
|YES
|YES
|Edisto Beach
|YES
|YES
|Elgin
|YES
|YES
|Florence
|YES
|NO
|Fountain Inn
|YES
|YES
|Greenville
|YES
|YES
|Greer
|YES
|NO
|Hardeeville
|YES
|NO
|Irmo
|YES
|YES
|Lake City
|YES
|YES
|Lexington
|YES
|YES
|Mauldin
|YES
|YES
|North Augusta
|YES
|YES
|Pendelton
|YES
|YES
|Santee
|YES
|NO
|Seneca
|YES
|YES
|Simpsonville
|YES
|YES
|Sumter
|YES
|NO
|Travelers Rest
|YES
|YES
|Walterboro
|YES
|YES
|Yemassee
|YES
|YES
- 7-Day beer & wine permits can sell beer and wine seven days a week and 24 hours a day.
- Local option permits allow food establishments to possess, sell, and consume alcoholic liquors, beer, and wine Sunday morning 12 a.m. - 2: a.m. and 10 a.m. - 12 a.m. Monday.
Source: SC Department of Revenue
