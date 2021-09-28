Home Depot is expanding in SC. How many jobs will it bring to Jasper County?

At least 14 jobs are coming to Jasper County as Home Depot expands its operations in South Carolina, according to a news release from the S.C. governor’s office.

Home Depot, a worldwide home improvement retailer, is also bringing its supply chain and distribution operations into Charleston, Greenville and Lexington counties, adding a combined 100 jobs to the state. The company operates 2,300 retail stores in all 50 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, Canada and Mexico.

The expansion will increase the company’s distribution capabilities throughout the state and region, the release said.

“South Carolina is a key hub for The Home Depot’s supply chain and our delivery strategy,” Home Depot Senior VP of Supply Chain Stephanie Smith said. “These new distribution centers create a more seamless experience for pro and DIY customers, with faster and more reliable deliveries to their homes or to the job site.”

The new distribution center will be located at 10463 Speedway Boulevard in Hardeeville. The S.C. Department of Commerce’s Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved a $100,000 Rural Infrastructure Fund grant to Jasper County to assist with costs related to the project.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“We are thrilled that The Home Depot, a nationally and internationally recognized company, is the latest company to invest in operations at the RiverPort Commerce Park in Jasper County,” Jasper County Council Chairperson Barbara Clark said. “The company will be a great addition at this growing industrial park, which is perfect for distribution, just minutes from the Port of Savannah and the future Jasper Ocean Terminal.”

The RiverPort Commerce Park first broke ground in 2014 and was expected to fill with businesses over the next 20 to 30 years with the draw of the nearby railroad and future port and interstate exit.

“SouthernCarolina Alliance welcomes The Home Depot to our manufacturing and distribution community,” SouthernCarolina Alliance Chairman and Jasper County councilman Marty Sauls said. “We believe that this announcement is one of many more to come as companies from around the globe see the benefits of Jasper County in terms of workforce, business environment and proximity to I-95 and major seaports.”





Those interested in applying for the new jobs can visit careers.homedepot.com or text JOBS to 52270.

“The Home Depot’s decision to expand throughout the state shows that South Carolina is brimming with potential from the Lowcountry to the Upstate and everywhere in-between,” Gov. Henry McMaster said. “We congratulate them on their expansion and the addition of nearly 100 new jobs. These jobs will have a great impact on our local communities and state as a whole.”

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER