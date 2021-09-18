Kitties Crossing entrance closing for work. Here’s what you need to know about it

The Kitties Crossing entrance off Highway 46 in Bluffton will be closed for reconstruction. Fort Mill Times file photo

Construction work on the entrance to Kitties Crossing off Highway 46 in Bluffton will detour traffic heading into the shopping center.

Starting Monday, the entrance to Kitties Crossing, across from Walmart, will be closed for two to three weeks, JH Hiers Construction, which is doing the work, said in a news release. A detour plan will be in place with the proper signs.

There will be lane closures, but traffic will be maintained by traffic control devices. Motorists are asked to use caution when driving through and around the work zone.

Mike Anderson, Beaufort manager of J.H. Hiers Construction, said an entrance road off Highway 46 into Kitties Crossing is being reconstructed. The work includes new asphalt, curb and drainage. No work is occurring on Highway 46.

For more information, call 843-379-3262.