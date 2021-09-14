New manufacturing plant, company’s first in U.S., creates 78 jobs in Hampton County

A company that touts its sustainable technology in manufacturing compostable cups, bowls and other products has opened a new facility in Hampton County, its first in the U.S.

The new operation was a $17 million investment and is expected to create 78 jobs, a news release from the governor’s office said.

Evanesce, founded in 2016, “designs, develops and manufactures sustainable packaging solutions, like trays, cups and bowls that are compostable, affordable and American made,” the release said.

“This announcement is a tremendous win for Hampton County and Evanesce. South Carolina’s strong business climate and highly skilled workforce continue to attract new investment and jobs,” S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster said in the release. “We look forward to the positive impact Evanesce will have in Hampton County moving forward.”

The company uses state-of-the-art machinery to manufacture upcycled plant-based byproducts whose materials decompose in 90 days or fewer.

This is Evanesce’s first manufacturing facility in the U.S.

“We are excited to reach this crucial milestone of our growth plan, and this could not have been possible without the support of the South Carolina state officials,” said Evanesce’s founder and CEO, Douglas Horne. “South Carolina is ripe for industrial disruption and our investment in Hampton County is further validation for the wave of new development that the community is set to experience.”

The facility is located at 103 Logistics Drive in Early Branch and is currently hiring.

Less than a mile away, the Southern Carolina Industrial Park has seen other major investments. Last September, a 1,000-plus acre Agriculture Techonology Campus announced plans to build out in the park, bringing 1,500 jobs by 2025.

The $314 million investment is one of the largest in agriculture in the state’s history. U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue said last year that it was the largest Economic Opportunity Zone investment in the country to date.

