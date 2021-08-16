West Columbia business becomes one of first in SC to mandate COVID vaccine for workers

Nephron Pharmaceuticals, a West Columbia maker of respiratory medications, will require all of its workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19, the company announced Monday.

Nephron will require its employees to have at least one dose of a two-dose vaccine series by the end of next week and for all employees to be fully vaccinated by the end of September, CEO Lou Kennedy said in an email to staff provided by the company.

All new hires must provide proof of vaccination before their first day of work.

“We take seriously the role we play in protecting the health and safety of the Nephron family — as we have every single day during this pandemic — and today is a milestone step in continuing that unwavering commitment,” Kennedy said. “I do not take it lightly. In the midst of the COVID-19 surge, it is more critical than ever that our team stays healthy, so we can keep patients healthy.”

In addition to staff, all visitors, vendors and guests must also be vaccinated to enter the Nephron property, the company said.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

In making the decision, Nephron, which employs about 2,000 full-time and part-time employees, cited the rising COVID-19 case count and its desire to be a leader in the state.

“As COVID-19 cases, driven by the deadly serious delta variant, continue to impact communities and businesses alike, we can be one of the first businesses of our size to have a fully-vaccinated workforce.” Kennedy said.

Nephron, which relocated to South Carolina in 2011 and has since invested more than $500 million in the region, announced last month it would start making medical-grade nitrile gloves to expand the nation’s personal protective equipment supply.

Nephron’s nitrile glove company, Nephron Nitrile, is expected to create 250 jobs by early 2022.

This story will be updated.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER