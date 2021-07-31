South Carolina’s tax-free weekend returns this August. What shoppers need to know

Anyone looking to save some cash while they shop should mark their calendars for August 6 though 8 as South Carolina’s annual 72-hour Sales Tax Holiday returns.

That weekend shoppers won’t have to pay sales tax — state or local — for eligible items in store or online. In past years, shoppers have saved between $2 and $3 million during the tax-free weekend.

“Tax Free Weekend is a great way for South Carolina shoppers to save money, and it’s also a great way to demonstrate our support of South Carolina businesses who have struggled this past year,” S.C. Department of Revenue director Hartley Powell said in a news release.

Some tax-free items include computers, printers, school supplies, clothing and accessories, footwear, and certain bed and bath items.

Other items will not be considered tax-free such as digital cameras, smartphones, jewelry, cosmetics, eyewear, wallets, watches, furniture, rental clothing or footwear, and items for use in a trade or business.

The Department of Revenue website has a list of all exempt and non-exempt items.

For those planning to shop in person that weekend, the Tanger Outlets in Bluffton is hosting a Back-to-School Bash & Ice Cream Social from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, August 7. There will be free ice cream, music, festive photo booth, giveaways and contests on the lawn near Sandbox Children’s Museum at Tanger 2 on Fording Island Road.

The Bluffton Area Community Association will be hosting its 11th annual back-to-school fun day event at Oscar Frazier Park from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, August 8. There will be free food, face painting, dunk tank, and more activities.