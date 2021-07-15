Bluffton restaurant unveils new menu, but this one is for the dogs. Here’s a preview

Every dog has his day, and now at Southern Barrel Brewing Co. in Bluffton, every dog has his menu.

The restaurant and microbrewery has long had a large, pet-friendly patio, and customers have requested hamburger patties for their four-legged BFFs.

Head chef Jessica Snider said a fit of boredom one day led her to create a doggy charcuterie board. That was the inspiration for what would become the five-item “Southern Barrel Barking Co.” puppy menu.

“Everything is made in-house and safe for dogs to eat,” Snider said. The dishes — an appetizer, three main courses and a dessert — are served on disposable plates.

The menu items are named after employees’ pooches, starting with Atticus’ Appetizers named for Snider’s 2-year-old Great Pyrenees, rescued from the Humane Society of Savannah. The dish includes sliced cucumbers, cheddar cheese, strawberries, blueberries and a small pile of pulled pork.

Atticus, left, and Buddy and Brady have dishes named for them on the dog menu at Southern Barrel Brewing Co. in Bluffton. Submitted

Buddy and Brady’s Burger, Nugget’s Nuggets and Mosey’s Meaty Munchies (a small pile of brisket, diced chicken, shrimp and bacon) round out the main courses.

For dessert, Turbo’s Treats is a fruity frozen dog-sicle.

Prices range from $4.99 to $9.99, and dishes are available all day for dine-in or to-go.

Customers do not have to order from the puppy menu just because they have a dog with them. Snider said dogs will be “loved on” and likely have their photo taken for Southern Barrel’s Instagram page.

“Well ... guess we have to get a dog now,” one customer commented on a particularly cute photo on social media.

Said Snider: “If you show up with a dog, we’ll bring you the dog menu and a bowl of water for your pet.”

Pups share a fruity frozen Turbo’s Treats off the dog menu at Southern Barrel Brewing Co. Photo courtesy Southern Barrel

If you go

What: Southern Barrel Brewing Co.

Where: 375 Buckwalter Place Blvd. in Bluffton

Phone: 843-837-2337 (BEER)

Website: https://southernbarrelbrewingco.com (online ordering available)

Instagram: www.instagram.com/southernbarrelbrewingtavern