A new Parker’s gas station is coming to Hilton Head’s north end. When will it open?

There’s a flurry of construction at the corner of U.S. 278 and Mathews Drive on Hilton Head Island’s north end, with excavators and trucks stationed at an empty 1.47-acre parcel in Sea Turtle Marketplace.

What’s going on?

A new Parker’s Kitchen gas station is expected to open at the site in late September, a spokeswoman confirmed Wednesday. It will be the north end’s first gas station that eastbound traffic will be able to turn right into and out of without crossing westbound traffic.

That’s significant for summertime visitors arriving at the height of tourism season and heading to mid-island communities like Palmetto Dunes or Folly Field.

Parker’s will face competition from a new Circle K gas station just across the street.

The Circle K at 71 Mathews Drive opened June 24, an employee said.

Circle K was denied an extra lane on U.S. 278 in summer 2019 that would have made the gas station easier to access for westbound traffic, while closing a median cut on Mathews Drive.

Parker’s has not released a specific opening date.

“It’s too soon to say the exact date in late September, as that depends on construction, weather,” said spokeswoman Allison Hersh.

The new Parker’s at 430 William Hilton Parkway will include eight gas pumps and a convenience store with a small kitchen for “to-go items.”