Walmart to host hiring events at five Beaufort County-area supercenters

Looking for a job? You’re in luck: Every Walmart in the area is hiring and participating in a one-day job fair to attract potential employees.

On May 20, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Walmart supercenters in Hilton Head, Bluffton, Beaufort and Hardeeville will host on-the-spot interviews for full- and part-time positions across all departments and all shifts, spokesperson Elizabeth Covington said Thursday. The stores plan to hire associates, team leads and supervisors.

Applicants must apply for the positions beforehand at walmart.com/careers or by texting “jobs” to 240240.

The fair comes amid a national staffing crisis that some attribute to the continuation of federal unemployment benefits and increasing demand from tourists. Others say businesses’ inability to attract workers shows they need to raise wages. Federal unemployment benefits will become unavailable in South Carolina at the end of June, per Gov. Henry McMaster’s order.

At Walmart, wages start at $11 to $13 an hour and can increase depending on the position, Covington said. She explained that the number of positions at each store varies, but Hilton Head and Bluffton have the most openings.

According to Walmart’s website, all part-time employees become eligible for benefits, except for medical, after a year. Part-time workers who meet an hours requirement can get medical benefits during the first year. Full-time employees can enroll in benefits after their first paycheck.

Six Savannah-area Walmart stores also are hosting job fairs next Thursday. A list of all locations and their addresses can be found below.

Store 728 – 25 Pembroke Drive, Hilton Head Island

Store 1383 – 350 Robert Smalls Parkway, Beaufort

Store 2832 – 4400 U.S. 278, Hardeeville

Store 6395 – 4 Bluffton Road, Bluffton

Store 7181– 265 Sea Island Parkway, Beaufort

Store 605 – 1955 E. Montgomery Cross Road, Savannah

Store 606 – 4725 U.S. 80 E, Savannah

Store 635 – 6000 Ogeechee Road, Savannah

Store 1011 – 434 S. Columbia Ave., Rincon

Store 2860 – 160 Pooler Parkway, Pooler

Store 4556 – 14030 Abercorn St., Savannah