Business

Walmart to host hiring events at five Beaufort County-area supercenters

Looking for a job? You’re in luck: Every Walmart in the area is hiring and participating in a one-day job fair to attract potential employees.

On May 20, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Walmart supercenters in Hilton Head, Bluffton, Beaufort and Hardeeville will host on-the-spot interviews for full- and part-time positions across all departments and all shifts, spokesperson Elizabeth Covington said Thursday. The stores plan to hire associates, team leads and supervisors.

Applicants must apply for the positions beforehand at walmart.com/careers or by texting “jobs” to 240240.

The fair comes amid a national staffing crisis that some attribute to the continuation of federal unemployment benefits and increasing demand from tourists. Others say businesses’ inability to attract workers shows they need to raise wages. Federal unemployment benefits will become unavailable in South Carolina at the end of June, per Gov. Henry McMaster’s order.

At Walmart, wages start at $11 to $13 an hour and can increase depending on the position, Covington said. She explained that the number of positions at each store varies, but Hilton Head and Bluffton have the most openings.

According to Walmart’s website, all part-time employees become eligible for benefits, except for medical, after a year. Part-time workers who meet an hours requirement can get medical benefits during the first year. Full-time employees can enroll in benefits after their first paycheck.

Six Savannah-area Walmart stores also are hosting job fairs next Thursday. A list of all locations and their addresses can be found below.

Profile Image of Kate Hidalgo Bellows
Kate Hidalgo Bellows
Kate Hidalgo Bellows covers workforce and livability issues in Beaufort County for The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette. A graduate of the University of Virginia and a native of Fairfax City, Virginia, she moved to the Lowcountry to write for The Island Packet as a Report for America corps member in May 2020. She has written for The New York Times, The Patriot-News, and Charlottesville Tomorrow, and is a member of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists. She has won South Carolina Press Association awards for enterprise reporting, in-depth reporting and food writing.
  Comments  

Business

Missouri passes bill to limit police use of chokeholds

May 13, 2021 2:35 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service