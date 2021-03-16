Food Lion opening this week in place of Port Royal BI-LO. Here’s when you can shop

Less than a month after a BI-LO grocery store closed in Port Royal, a new store is reopening the doors for customers.

Food Lion opens at 7 a.m. Wednesday, March 17, at 860 Parris Island Gateway and will be open until 11 p.m. daily.

The new store will have about 75 employees. Information about whether former BI-LO employees were given the opportunity to apply for jobs with Food Lion was not available.

Representatives for Food Lion and BI-LO did not immediately return calls or respond to texts on Tuesday.

Food Lion, based in Salisbury, North Carolina, announced last year that it had purchased 62 BI-LO and Harvey’s locations across South Carolina, North Carolina and Georgia. It currently has more than 1,000 stores across 10 states.

Jacksonville, Florida-based Southeastern Grocers has been phasing out its BI-LO brand and putting more focus on its Winn-Dixie stores, according to trade publication Supermarket News.

A BI-LO location in Beaufort, on Boundary Street, and one on Pope Avenue in Hilton Head are listed as open on the grocery chain’s website. However, The Greenville News, citing a customer support email, reported that all BI-LO stores would be closed by the end of April.

A Food Lion news release said the new Beaufort store will feature a list of South Carolina products, including produce from W.P. Rawl Farms from Pelion, Columbia-based Cromer’s Popcorn, and Iron City Coffee roasted in Blythewood, among others.

“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to open this new store in Beaufort, a community I have served for many years,” Brandon Collins, store manager of the new Food Lion, said in the news release.

Collins’ bio says he worked for BI-LO 11 years and was a store manager for seven of those.

As part of the store’s opening, the company gifted items to the Burton Fire Department and Port Royal Fire Station, faculty and staff at Riverview Charter School and Port Royal Elementary, and staff at the Beaufort County YMCA. It also donated $1,500 to Allen AME, which is an agency of the Lowcountry Food Bank. The church will regularly receive food to distribute from the store’s Food Lion Feeds program.