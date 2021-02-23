Permit for dump on Hilton Head gets the green light. Will Arbor Nature’s plan hold?

A state permit for a solid waste transfer station, or temporary dump, is likely to be issued next week to Arbor Nature, a company that owns land on Hilton Head Island’s north end, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

In emails obtained by The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette, DHEC project manager Justin Koon said “the department is finalizing the permit this week and it will probably be issued next week.”

The decision comes after months of public hearings in which nearby residents, including Hilton Head Mayor John McCann, strongly opposed the plan for a transfer station on Summit Drive.

“I cherish that we have created this desirable community to live, work and play, and this center will not contribute to the betterment of our community,” McCann told DHEC project managers. “Transfer stations do not belong anywhere near residential communities or in our environment.”

DHEC’s webpage on the project hasn’t been updated since November 2020. The department’s media relations office confirmed Tuesday that the permit had not been issued, and told The Island Packet that “DHEC will be making a final decision on the permit soon.”

But company owner Adam Congrove confirmed the permit’s issuance and said Tuesday that he’s hoping the drama associated with the solid waste transfer station will soon be over.

Arbor Nature’s mailbox on its previous location on Leg O Mutton Road. The business moved to Summit Drive in 2019. jmitelman@islandpacket.com Josh Mitelman

What is the permit for?

A solid waste transfer station permit is different from a landfill permit in that it allows waste and debris to be held temporarily at the site instead of permanently stored there.

Up to 240 tons of trash and debris can be on the site at any single time, according to DHEC.

The solid waste transfer station will not be publicly accessible. It is not a town trash dump, but for use by construction and demolition companies to dispose of waste while they’re completing projects on the island.

Up to 10 trucks per hour would take about six minutes to enter the site and deposit construction and demolition materials before heading back toward Dillon Road, according to the permit application.

The permitting process has been frustrating to neighbors who oppose Arbor Nature’s plans. Although two meetings were held to allow public comment, DHEC officials said they do not consider nearby traffic on roads, general opposition to the project, property values, zoning/land use, incompatible uses or suggestions for alternative uses in the permit review process.

Although the permit is in the process of being issued, it’s likely to come under fire again.

S.C. Sen. Tom Davis told The Island Packet in September that if the permit is approved, he would appeal the decision to the full board of directors at DHEC.

“DHEC needs to stop looking at this so narrowly. They’re looking at this in the traditionally bureaucratic way,” he said in September. “They are the state agency that is supposed to protect the public from having its natural resources denigrated.”

A large crowd gathered at Town Hall on June 5, 2018, for Town Council’s discussion of an Arbor Nature lease agreement. The Town Clerk informed the crowd some would need to stand in the hallway for the meeting because the meeting room was over capacity. Alex Kincaid akincaid@islandpacket.com

