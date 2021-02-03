2 nonstop flights added between Savannah airport and Florida. Here are the details

Travelers heading from Beaufort County to Florida have two new flight options from the Savannah airport.

Silver Airways will fly nonstop from the Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport to Tampa International Airport and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport starting April 1, according to a news release.

Flights will be scheduled four times a week on a 46-seat plane. Tickets can be purchased now.

“Getting additional routes to the south has been a priority of ours for some time,” Savannah Airport Commission Chairman Steve Green said in the release.

Members of United’s MileagePlus and JetBlue’s loyalty programs can earn frequent flyer awards for travel through Silver’s network.

Silver Airways flies between Florida and the Bahamas and has a Caribbean network that includes Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Dominican Republic.